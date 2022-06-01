ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 exec at Facebook owner Meta, says on her Facebook page she is stepping down

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheryl Sandberg, No....

www.fox28spokane.com

Related
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Has Bad News About Facebook's New Big Thing

The metaverse is the future, says Facebook, which since late October has called itself Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. For now, more questions than answers are emerging around this concept, of a virtual world in which we will interact via technological tools, like virtual-reality headsets, powered by technology such as augmented reality.
INTERNET
CNBC

Sheryl Sandberg sold $1.7 billion worth of Facebook stock over the last decade

Sheryl Sandberg leaves Meta after more than $1.7 billion of stock sales. Sandberg is one of the rare non-CEOs and non-founders to become a billionaire. Over the past decade, Sandberg has sold more than three-quarters of her shares through regularly scheduled share sale programs, according to research firms that track the sales.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Benzinga

After Facebook, Could Politics Be Next For Sheryl Sandberg?

Ever since Sheryl Sandberg said she would be stepping down as Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc's META chief operating officer, rumor mills have been working overtime on what the next phase of her career would herald. Philanthropy Focus: Sandberg suggested that she would focus more on her foundation and philanthropic...
INTERNET
CNN

Opinion: Sheryl Sandberg's dangerous delusion

As tempting as it might be to reduce Sandberg's career to a hero-turned-villain story, it is far more useful as a guide to American culture and politics in the years between the mid-1990s and the mid-2010s, writes Nicole Hemmer
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Stepping Down#Ap
CNN

Sheryl Sandberg's complicated legacy at Facebook

For much of her first decade at Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg's public stature grew alongside the size and influence of the company she helped run. As second-in-command to Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, she oversaw the massive growth of its core advertising business while positioning herself as an icon of corporate feminism.
INTERNET
Variety

Shares of Meta, Facebook’s Parent, Rise After Sheryl Sandberg Announces Exit

Click here to read the full article. Shares of Meta Platforms climbed more than 3% Thursday, coming after longtime COO Sheryl Sandberg — one of the most powerful women execs in the tech industry — announced she was stepping down from the role. The rise in Meta stock came amid a broader uptick in tech stocks, as the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.4% by midday. In after-hours trading Wednesday, Meta’s stock price had dropped as much as 3% on the news that Sandberg, a 14-year veteran of the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, was departing. Year to date, Meta shares...
MARKETS
CNBC

Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as Meta Platforms chief operating officer

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from her role as Chief Operating Officer at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. Sandberg joined Facebook in early 2008 as the No. 2 to Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Javier Olivan, the company’s chief growth officer, will take over as COO this fall. Sandberg will continue to serve on Meta’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
