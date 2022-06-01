Jury rules in favor of counterclaim Amber Heard had filed after Johnny Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
Johnny Depp has been awarded $15million following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Following the jury awarding the damages, Johnny's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, turned to those behind her and mouthed the word: "Wow," to them. The legal team also had a team hug following the case. The jury have said that Amber Heard defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.
Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard.The jury returned its verdict on Wednesday after three days of deliberation at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.Mr Depp has been awarded $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.The verdict comes after a six-week trial in which Mr Depp sued his ex-wife, claiming she defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial - latestA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
An attorney says Johnny Depp hired her as a legal consultant for his defamation trial against Amber Heard after seeing her in the series Making a Murderer.Kathleen Zellner, an American lawyer who was featured in the Netflix show, spoke to Law & Crime after a verdict was announced in the case on Wednesday (1 June).Ms Zellner said Mr Depp called her and left a voicemail at her office at the end of December. She said Mr Depp told her he had seen her in Making a Murderer say that she “would be the last person someone would hire if...
The pirate's life has followed Johnny Depp to the courthouse in Fairfax County, Va. On Tuesday, a flatbed truck decked out as a Pirates of the Caribbean ship anchored down by the building's front entrance as the jury deliberates inside. The makeshift pirate ship is just the latest oddity to appear outside the courthouse, where large crowds of diehard Depp supporters (and some alpacas) have gathered to show their support.
Actor Ellen Barkin testified in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit agains ex-wife Amber Heard. Barkin described her past relationship with Depp, which she characterized as “jealous” and “controlling” and described an instance when Depp allegedly threw a wine bottle across a hotel room.May 19, 2022.
Johnny Depp celebrated his victory Wednesday after a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded him $15 million in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” Depp said. “And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”
She’s the actress at the centre of one of the biggest legal disputes Hollywood has ever seen, after accusing ex-husband Johnny Depp of domestic abuse leading to the actor suing her for defamation. But just who is the actress behind the headlines?. Take a look at her life from...
Amber Heard's defense will not call Johnny Depp back to the stand during the defamation trial after all. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was scheduled to return to the witness stand during the sixth and final week of the highly-publicized trial on Monday. "Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish," a Heard source told EW of the decision. "Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there's no reason to believe it would be any different now."
Former Love Island Australia star Tayla Damir has claimed she is a survivor of domestic violence after waking up to 'triggering' news of Johnny Depp's legal victory over ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp sued Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017, for defamation after she wrote an opinion...
A Virginia jury concluded that Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp by calling herself a public figure of domestic abuse. Depp was awarded $15 million while Heard won $2 million in her countersuit. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.June 2, 2022.
After a six-week trial, the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation case has concluded. The Depp v Heard case took place at the Virginia Fairfax County Circuit Court, where Depp sought compensation from his ex-wife, Heard. The high-profile case has been circulated on YouTube and Instagram with many fans tuning into the live-streamed trial each day.
