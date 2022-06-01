Jury rules in favor of counterclaim Amber Heard had filed after Johnny Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax

Amber Heard's defense will not call Johnny Depp back to the stand during the defamation trial after all. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was scheduled to return to the witness stand during the sixth and final week of the highly-publicized trial on Monday. "Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish," a Heard source told EW of the decision. "Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there's no reason to believe it would be any different now."

