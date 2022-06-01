Delray official urges preparation as hurricane season begins

Wednesday marks the start of hurricane season and emergency management officials want to make sure your family is ready for any storms.

With so many new people moving to South Florida, emergency management officials are concerned for those who have never experienced a storm season in the state

"It's different here than anywhere else you may have lived, and it's really important you take it seriously and prepare," Chris Bell, director of emergency management for Delray Beach. "You should also check and make sure your insurances are up to date."

With forecasters predicting a busy season, preparations begin with knowing when to evacuate or when to stay home.

"The Intracoastal Waterway is our true evacuation zone," Bell said. "If you're not in that area, generally you don't have to evacuate. We're going to have lots of tree limbs down, roads are going to be blocked. People have to really think about how they are going to be self-sufficient for a few days after a storm."

Now through June 10, Florida residents can save some money on hurricane supplies as part of Florida's disaster prep sales tax holiday.

This includes batteries, flashlights and generators.

"We want you to have at least five days of food, water, medications, anything your pets are going to need," Bell said.

As hurricane season begins, the main message is to prepare early.

"Emergency management and public safety officials prepare for this all year long," Bell said. "Now it's really time for the public to do their part as well."

