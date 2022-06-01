ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Titusville police officer faces manslaughter charge in deadly shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitusville police officer Joshua Payne will be prosecuted on...

Man accused of shooting at Orlando officers during traffic stop has died, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of shooting at two Orlando police officers during a routine traffic stop in May has died, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police said it was informed by Orange County Medical Examiner's Office that 28-year-old Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr has died. It was not immediately clear when or how he died.
ORLANDO, FL
Titusville, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
Titusville, FL
Crime & Safety
Brevard County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Florida house party shooting leaves four teenagers hospitalized

A Florida home occasion abruptly ended on Saturday evening when pictures have been fired in Malabar. Throughout a big open home occasion, a disturbance broke out between two males, and one in all them started firing pictures, in response to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m.
MALABAR, FL
Man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-4 in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Deltona woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Volusia County crashed head-on into another car, killing the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 am. on I-4 east near the Dirksen Drive exit in Deltona, closing...
DELTONA, FL
$5K reward offered in search for gunman after teenage girl shot dead in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to a young woman's killer. Orange County deputies say 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was killed after someone fired multiple gunshots at her car. She was parked at the back of an apartment complex in Pine Hills when the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
Driver killed in wrong-way Volusia County crash on I-4

DELTONA, Fla. — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 4 in west Volusia County was closed after midnight due to a vehicle crash involving a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities responded to the area near mile marker 110 near Deltona around 12:45 am Friday. According to Florida...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

