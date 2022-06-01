Titusville police officer faces manslaughter charge in deadly shooting

Titusville police officer Joshua Payne will be prosecuted on a manslaughter charge in the death of James Lowery, 40, shot and killed after a foot pursuit on December 26, 2021. Payne turned himself in to police and was booked into the Brevard County Jail on Wednesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County judge sided with prosecutors Friday, denying bond for a mother who is accused in the death of her 3-year-old son. Erica Dotson, 28, was in court for a bond hearing, nearly a year after she and Joshua Manns, 25, were indicted by a grand jury in the death of Jameson Nance.
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man is in custody after Titusville police say he chased down a woman and shot her in the head as she begged for her life. Alteric Johnson was arrested following the incident that occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Willow St. According to...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of shooting at two Orlando police officers during a routine traffic stop in May has died, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police said it was informed by Orange County Medical Examiner's Office that 28-year-old Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr has died. It was not immediately clear when or how he died.
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man accused of driving recklessly on Interstate 4 was ultimately arrested for DUI. Cell phone video from a passenger in a vehicle on the interstate Thursday afternoon shows the driver of a mini van all over the road. Multiple people called 911 to report the van.
A pregnant woman was transported from Margarita Republic in The Villages to a local hospital after an alleged attack that led to a Summerfield man’s arrest. Hunter Anthony Gough, 25, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The pregnant woman on May 21...
GROVELAND, Fla. – Newly-released body camera video from police in Groveland shows the moments right after a deadly shooting outside a daycare. The video shows the shooter cooperating with police as they place him in handcuffs at the scene. Officers said they were called to We Are The Future...
A Florida home occasion abruptly ended on Saturday evening when pictures have been fired in Malabar. Throughout a big open home occasion, a disturbance broke out between two males, and one in all them started firing pictures, in response to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m.
DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies arrested a man they say was driving recklessly on Interstate 4 Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he was driving near mile marker 127 when he noticed the vehicle. "There was this gray minivan that kept drifting all the way into the shoulder, almost strike the...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested at a Universal Orlando resort after she pulled the hotel’s fire alarm and attacked two employees, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Cabana Bay Beach Resort, 6550 Adventure Way, on Monday after reports of...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Deltona woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Volusia County crashed head-on into another car, killing the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 am. on I-4 east near the Dirksen Drive exit in Deltona, closing...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The mother of a 10-year-old police say shot and killed a woman in Orlando appeared in court on Wednesday, where the judge set her bond at $50,000. The girl is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Lakrisha Isaac, 31, is facing several...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a girl whom police said shot and killed her neighbor at an apartment, is now facing charges. Investigators said the girl’s mother handed the child a bag with the weapon inside. Stacey Johnson said she may never get over losing her best...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said it has identified two people allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday night. Officers were called to South Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after a driver spotted a man lying on the side of the road and called 911.
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said it found an SUV that investigators believe hit and killed a man who was walking his dog on Wednesday night. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Eagle Circle and Shadow Drive in Casselberry. Investigators said a 63-year-old man...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to a young woman's killer. Orange County deputies say 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was killed after someone fired multiple gunshots at her car. She was parked at the back of an apartment complex in Pine Hills when the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Police have released a statement following the announcement that criminal charges have been filed against police officer Joshua Payne for the death of James Lowery on December 26, 2021. State attorney Phil Archer announced the manslaughter charge against officer Joshua Payne...
DELTONA, Fla. — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 4 in west Volusia County was closed after midnight due to a vehicle crash involving a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities responded to the area near mile marker 110 near Deltona around 12:45 am Friday. According to Florida...
Comments / 0