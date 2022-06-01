ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

A look at the past, present, and future of Pride Month in Knoxville

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yk1TL_0fxRNw6b00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) —June 1 is t he beginning of pride month and there are a ton of events here in Knoxville celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month honors the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. In Knoxville, those who identify with the LGBTQ+ community said they have had their challenges, but the community has made a lot of progress.

“Pride in Knoxville has been something that has taken time to gain traction and acceptance,” said Nathan Higdon with Knox Pride.

“The essential spirit of pride is acknowledging the people who came before us,” said Pumpkin Starr, The Bottom’s Program Director.

Knoxville sees 50% increase in homelessness

The Bottom is a nonprofit community center that celebrates the culture and history of Black people in Knoxville, including those who identify with the LGBTQ+ community.

Knox Pride has been around for over 20 years. Just in the past year, they opened a community outreach center that has been booked with LGBTQ+ friendly events for all ages. They also organize some of the largest pride events in East Tennessee every year, but members said advocating for the LGBTQ+ community takes place year around.

“Folks who identify as LGBTQ+ aren’t just that one day of the year in a parade or a festival. They’re that 365 days a year,” said Higdon.

One way Higdon said people can support is to follow anti-LGBTIQ legislation, reach out to legislators, and ask them to make Tennessee more inclusive, “Speak up and speak out when you can about injustices that are trying to be passed in Nashville.”

Tennessee is the #1 state with the most legislation that restricts trans youth

Although Knoxville has come a long way, Starr said there’s still a long way to go.

“I’ve lived off and on about 20 years in Knoxville and it’s very oriented to the white queer community, but Black folks are here. That’s part of what The Bottom’s about is acknowledging that the Black community is a brilliant community here in Knoxville and I think pride month in Knoxville should also do more to acknowledge that as well.”

Higdon with Knox Pride agrees.

“One of the biggest things to keep in mind with the growth of the LGBTQ+ community is so often folks will focus on how white cisgender(ed) individuals blend in and we still have a lot of work to do with acceptance for our folks of color who are LGBTQ+.”

Knox Pride has over 40 events scheduled at their community outreach center just this month. You can find their event calendar here .

Pride Month events, resources in East Tennessee

They’re planning on having their Pride Festival, which includes their Pride Parade down Gay Street from September 30 through October 2.

The City of Knoxville also employs an LGBT Liaison in the mayor’s office who works with LGBTQ+ groups and individuals to address concerns and share outreach information as well as resources.

The Bottom also has several events happening for Pride Month. You can visit their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 4

Lee Rockey
2d ago

It needs to be held somewhere else for it is not a lifestyle normal society entertain and is considered an abomination.

Reply(3)
4
Related
WATE

Pride Month events, resources in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Pride Month kicking off June 1, there are events in East Tennessee that will celebrate the LGBTQI+ community as well as benefit local organizations. On Saturday, June 11, SoKno Pride will take place along Sevier Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. June 12....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Members from the Tennessee Black Caucus bring state capitol to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several members of the Tennessee Black Caucus are on a state-wide tour taking concerns from East Tennesseans in hopes of turning their issues into legislation. “The more people let their voices be heard, then the more opportunity we have in changing these policies,” TBCSL Chairman Antonio...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee four-star General Carl Stiner dies at 85

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaFollette native and military icon General Carl Stiner died at age 85. Stiner was a four-star general and served as the second Commander in Chief of the United States Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. Stiner was born in LaFollette on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Project Eagle in the home stretch of building new facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Challenger, the bald eagle, is going to have a new home soon, along with other birds of prey after Project Eagle’s groundbreaking eight months ago. WATE 6 went back to see how things are going at the construction site. There’s a lot of activity on the 57 acres of land in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Knox Mason to Close Its Doors July 2

Businesses have a lifespan and restaurants often have a shorter one. It’s easy to get used to the ebb and flow, but it is important to realize that every business that closes ends an important chapter in someone’s life. Sometimes in many people’s lives. Is it a failure? Not necessarily, but it is a dream that once lived and has now ended.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Homelessness#East Tennessee#Black People#Racism#The Stonewall Uprising#Lgbtq Community#Knox Pride
WATE

TVA Lineman Rodeo coming to Sevierville

Linemen from throughout Tennessee are heading to Sevierville for the 2022 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo. The event is meant to create pride in the trade and foster kinship between participants and attendees.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Wrestle with the Tennessee Smokies and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smokies stadium stays busy in the summertime. On Friday, June 3rd fans of the King of Rock n’ Roll can be transformed back to his glory days with an Elvis Presley themed night, as the Smokies take on the Barons. The night will be full of Elvis impersonators and fan goers are encouraged to wear their bet Elvis look too.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WBIR

Tennessee turns 226 today! Here are some Volunteer State facts to know

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is celebrating 226 years of statehood!. Before the Revolutionary War, the British set aside the land that would become Tennessee for Native Americans, but people in Virginia and North Carolina illegally settled the land before it was a state, causing years of conflict and war with the Native Americans. The settlers also complained the state wasn't protecting them.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Pet of the week: Lizzy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet a four-legged friend looking for their forever home. The Humane Society of Tennessee is always looking for volunteers to lend a hand towards giving their waiting animals a good life. If you are not in the market for a full time commitment, adopting an animal is not the only option.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee doughnut shops celebrate National Doughnut Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee doughnut stores are celebrating National Doughnut Day, a holiday dedicated to honoring the women of the Salvation Army who served pastries to soldiers during World War One. WVLT News visited a Maryville favorite- Richy Kreme, where Dustin Cochran, the owner, was giving out free...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy