Marlene Sweeter and her husband, Ken, were asleep with the window open when what sounded like a train came roaring by their brown two-story home. It was around 2 a.m. on Sunday, south of Worthing and Highway 18, and Ken went to close the window as rain poured in the dark of the morning. That’s when Marlene saw their white storage shed fly by.

WORTHING, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO