ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, VA

NWS confirms tornado in Charlotte County during May 27 storms

WSLS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – We’ve known for a few days that an EF-2 tornado touched down last Friday in Bedford County. The community has been picking up the pieces since. Now, we know a...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDBJ7.com

Third regional tornado confirmed

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A third tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service to have touched down in its Blacksburg Region during severe weather Thursday and Friday. The EF1 was in Charlotte County May 27, and was on the ground for .06 miles, along the western end...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia Central Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Southern Smith Mountain Lake to near Snow Creek to near Figsboro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martinsville Chatham Gretna Axton Penhook Callands and Sydnorsville. This includes The following Location The Martinsville Speedway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

NWS confirms a tornado in Bedford County Virginia

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Bedford County. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) reports that 35 structures received varying levels of damage. Fifteen of those 35 structures were homes with three of those structures being destroyed. Two minor injuries have been...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bedford County, VA
City
Community, VA
County
Charlotte County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Bedford County, VA
Government
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge County vehicle fire along I-81N at mile marker 188.4 is causing delays, according to VDOT. Backups are at one-and-a-half miles. The north right lane and shoulder are both closed.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

A deeper dive into the recent EF-2 tornado in Bedford County

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Some Bedford County residents were picking up the pieces this weekend after an EF-2 tornado ran rampant through the region. The images of the damage sustained to homes and trees in the area are truly heartbreaking. I want to...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Congestion, crashes causing delays in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-64 at mile marker 97 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The west left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6.0 miles. On I-81 South at mile marker 230 in Augusta County, motorists can...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#National Weather Service#Power Lines#Nws Blacksburg#Chandlers Fork
WSLS

More than 500 without power in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds are in the dark Friday morning in the Hill City, according to Appalachian Power. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services says there is a reported power outage in College Hill, Garland Hill and Daniels Hill. If you come across a non-operational traffic light, treat it as a 4-way stop.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

First named storm brewing on the first day of hurricane season

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s June 1, which means Atlantic hurricane season has begun! It’s expected to be an active season. We broke down NOAA’s forecast last week. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) already has its eye on a system that could become the first named storm of the season. It’s a large area of disorganized showers and storms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WSET

Woman in her 60s survives fall from Bedford County mountain

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman in her 60s is recovering after falling Wednesday afternoon about 30 feet from Bedford County's Sharp Top Mountain, in a section called Buzzards Roost, according to officials. In addition to bumps and bruises, it appeared she might have broken her clavicle bone,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Aerial Spraying For Moths Happening This Week In Mount Hermon Area Of Pittsylvania County, Outside Of Danville City Limits

Be on the alert this week for low flying aircraft in the Mount Hermon Area of Pittsylvania County, just a few miles outside the city limits of Danville. A Facebook post by the county government media folks explained, “The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in cooperation with the US Forest Service, is planning aerial applications of organic, biodegradable pheromones to control the population of the spongy moth in the Mount Hermon area. These pheromones, which are natural compounds that confuse the insects so that they can’t mate, will be applied aerially from a low-flying aircraft. The aircraft will be flying approximately 100-200 feet above the ground. The product is not an insecticide, it is a pheromone disruptor and is labeled as organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Remains of Virginia woman recovered from the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 48 hours after two women went missing on Memorial Day when a group of people went over Bosher’s Dam on the James River, the remains of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead were recovered. Henrico Police say her body was located around 1:30 p.m. on...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Officials explain James River warnings and rules

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If the river hits five feet, everyone on the water needs to wear a life vest. If the water level reaches nine feet, only professionals are allowed out on the water. “People need to realize that the water is dangerous, especially at 9-foot,” said Mark Irwin,...
RICHMOND, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Comprehensive electric upgrades continue in Danville

Danville Utilities is in the homestretch of a comprehensive upgrade to the substations that serve their 46,000 customers in Southside Virginia. Utility Director Jason Gray told the Danville Utility Commission Monday they’ve finished upgrades to the Kentuck and Whitmell substations, which serve a lot of their Pittsylvania County customers. Now they’re focused on the Westover and Southside substations.
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford County commissioner of the revenue announces retirement

Julie Creasy, commissioner of the revenue for Bedford County, announced her retirement as of May 31 with 31 years of service to Virginia government. Creasy’s career in the Bedford County Commissioner of the Revenue office started 29 years ago on April 21, 1993, under long-time Commissioner of the Revenue Faye Eubank. Creasy gave credit to Eubank for teaching her and preparing her for the job she had no idea was in her future. Creasy said she has loved serving Bedford County and its citizens as well as the employees in her office who work hard to serve each taxpayer with courtesy and respect.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy