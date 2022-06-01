ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Victim of disc golf tournament shooting continues recovery

By Emma James
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfuLX_0fxRNZ0000

A man who was shot while playing in a disc golf tournament on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, is still in the hospital.

Jake Riley, 31, is a disc golf enthusiast for the last 12 years, and is expected to be okay after he was critically injured in the shooting while at Kessler Park.

Police arrested 21-year-old Osman Igal, who is charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action.

Riley's fiancee, Cosette Spencer, said Riley is doing better Wednesday and was able to get off the ventilator and has started talking and moving.

She said watching him go through this experience has been gut wrenching.

"This has been the worst thing that I have probably ever gone through," Spencer said. "He means absolutely everything to me, and he wasn't doing anything wrong, he wasn't in a fight with anyone, he was just doing the thing that he loves the most, playing in a disc golf tournament."

The shooting fractured Riley's pelvis and left multiple holes in his bowels and colon.

After several successful surgeries, he is doing better but has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

The disc golf community and others around the Kansas City area are showing support by donating to a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $20,000.

"We really, really, couldn't be more thankful, this is definitely going to help us out and just take the burden off," Spencer said.

Tournament director Michael Krueger said he wants to see more investment by the city into Kessler Park and Blue Valley Park to make them safer, including getting more park rangers.

"It's wonderful land, they're in economically depressed areas, I get that, but we should as a city be able to provide a safe place for people to go and throw frisbees and they shouldn't have to fear for getting shot or getting robbed or something like that," Krueger said.

Krueger said he will not host any more tournaments at Kessler Park until he sees changes to make it safer.

Spencer said she and the rest of Riley's family are breathing a little easier knowing he'll be okay.

"It's just so unfortunate that there are such sad people out there in this world, but I'm just so happy that he is going to be better, he is alive, and he is breathing, and he's talking so I couldn't ask for more," Spencer said.

She said she is unhappy with the charges against Igal and would like to see them upgraded to attempted murder.

"Jake nearly lost his life, he shot four times, he was trying to kill, so I'm pretty upset with the way that Jackson County is handling the situation," Spencer said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Activists After Shooting Witness Debunked: We Don't Care!!!

Culture war and racially charged politics have created a climate so toxic that people in Kansas City no longer trust any evidence which doesn't align with their worldview. Faulty eyewitness testimony didn't help the situation. Accordingly . . . Over Memorial Day weekend a bystander to a Kansas City officer-involved...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Disc Golf#Park Rangers#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

KC police investigating a deadly shooting near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says it's investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday afternoon. Police say a call reporting the shooting came in just after noon at 12:05 p.m., near 4600 Colonial Terrace. KCPD arrived at the scene to discover the caller, a female...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Charges: Despite 'False Narratives' Lady Shot By KCPD Carried Gun

Today we share a welcomed fact check and local law enforcement efforts to regain control of "the narrative" that spiraled out of control during the weekend. TKC TOLD YOU SO!!! FINALLY THE FACTS EMERGE WITH PHOTO EVIDENCE OF A LADY CARRYING A GUN WHEN SHE WAS SHOT BY POLICE!!!. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy