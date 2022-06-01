ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New foster care dashboard unveiled in West Virginia

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MprTs_0fxRNDpG00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia now has a brand new tool to help deal with its massive foster care challenge.

Efforts to reform and refine foster care in the Mountain State have been years in the making.

As of Wednesday, West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has launched a dashboard to track all aspects of the state’s foster care system.

Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim

Without violating anyone’s privacy, the site allows people to monitor aspects of the nearly 7,000 children in the foster care system in West Virginia.

“Child welfare is a tough, tough issue for a variety of reasons. One is the confidentiality of those children. We’re very, very serious about making sure that our children are cared for adequately,” said Secretary Bill Crouch, West Virginia DHHR.

The dashboard keeps track of how many children are in each region and categorizes the type of foster care setting they are in.

Advocates hope it will lead to more kids finding good homes.

“I also hope that it will really help people see where the need is so that they’ll be able to identify the huge need for families to care for teens. I hope eventually we will see information about sibling groups and that’s another need that we have,” said Marissa Sanders, West Virginia Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network.

You can find a link to the foster care dashboard by clicking here .

#Foster Parents#Dashboard#Child Welfare
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

