By now, you have heard just about everyone’s opinion as to who should be the next Sheriff for Plumas County. My opinion may not matter to you at this stage of the Election, but if you really want to make the right choice, I encourage you to listen to the interview of both candidates by Tommy Miles, Station Manager of KQNY, 91.9 FM of Quincy. I have attached the link to the interview for you to listen and to make the correct decision in voting for Todd Johns as our next Sheriff.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO