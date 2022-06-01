ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Over the Ledge Theatre Company season upended by unsafe building designation

By WKAR Public Media
wkar.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an inspection by the City of Grand Ledge, the Ledges Playhouse has been declared unsafe, leaving Over the Ledge Theatre Company without a home. The more than a century old Ledges Playhouse at Fitzgerald Park was found to have issues with the roof, the fire suppression system, outdated exit signs...

www.wkar.org

Comments / 0

Related
wkar.org

Interview with Xavier Davis | A Groove Supreme

Sat., Jun. 4 at 8pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join host Michael Stratton for an interview with Xavier Davis, jazz pianist and educator at MSU. Two hours spent in conversation with the Grand Rapids-born pianist Xavier Davis. He'll talk about his breadth of influences, the importance of his album "Rise Up Detroit," about being on the MSU College of Music Faculty, and how, despite having a reputation of being a pocket pianists for a slew of artists, Xavier prefers being the background glue at the piano when it come to the jazz ensemble playing.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan’s Oldest Bar Has Been Welcoming Guests Since 1831 to New Hudson

They say age is just a number, and one bar in New Hudson, Michigan is proving that in a big way. The New Hudson Inn has been serving it up for 191 years. It's hard to believe will all the changes that seem to bring many businesses to a close, especially when we're talking about businesses that opened before both the car and telephone were a thing. As a matter of fact, Michigan had not achieved statehood when the “Old Tavern”, as it was known, opened its doors.
HUDSON, MI
Morning Sun

Fire guts popular Blanchard restaurant

A popular Blanchard-area diner was gutted by an early-morning fire Thursday. Management at Crystal Fountain Restaurant, 2535 30th Avenue, shared pictures of the blaze and its aftermath on social media and vowed to reopen. Located on M-66 south or Remus and just southwest of Blanchard, the restaurant had served generations...
BLANCHARD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
99.1 WFMK

Go Berry Picking at These 5 Mid-Michigan U-Pick Berry Farms

I am all about supporting the community and supporting locally owned businesses. When you spend your money locally, that's where it stays; local. I recently did some searching to find out where I could find Farmers Markets all across the greater Lansing area and came across 14 great ones. Which got me thinking...where can I go to pick my own berries and the like?
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Warbirds fly in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 photojournalist Dave Jones captured sensational video of the Warbirds and Classics Remote Control Air Show. The event features scale planes from World War I and World War II, including jet and classic planes from aviation history. Those planes will be held at the field for static viewing. Visitors will also be able to watch them in the air.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Banana 101.5

Popular Restaurant in Ann Arbor Closes After 28 Years

After serving residents for the past 28 years, a popular restaurant in Ann arbor has closed its doors for good. We all to hate to see businesses closing their doors in Michigan but unfortunately, it happens all the time. The most recent victim was bd’s Mongolian Grill located in downtown Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#The Ledge Theatre Company#Ledge
WILX-TV

‘Natural fear of humans’ -- Black bear sighted in Clinton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has advised residents in the Wacousta area, northwest of Lansing, of a black bear roaming the nearby. The DNR said in a Facebook post Friday they believe the bear was following the Looking Glass River in search of new territory. According to experts, the bear is not likely a threat to safety.
LANSING, MI
mycitymag.com

WNEM TV5 News Anchor David Custer

For David Custer, presenting the truth is everything – both as a journalist and personally. As the head news anchor at WNEM TV5 since 2016 and an openly gay man, he has hidden nothing from his viewing audience. Every night, Custer, alongside his friend and co-anchor Meg McLeod anchors the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 10pm broadcasts, providing up-to-date news bulletins and stories ranging from tragic to inspiring. His reporting has earned him seven regional Emmy Awards, several Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Great Lakes Bay Region’s Ruby Award as one of the brightest professionals under the age of 40. His personality, style and local storytelling has won him the coveted My City Magazine City’s Choice Award for Best News Anchor for the last six years. (As of this writing, Custer was nominated for 5 more Emmy Awards.)“It is the job of the journalist to seek the truth, to hold people accountable and expose corruption,” he states. “It is our responsibility to accurately tell a story as it is and hold nothing back.” This is always true of Custer: even when the story is his own.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Diamond Classic Final Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The championship game in the 60th Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament is set for 7pm Monday at Kircher Municipal Park. St. Johns meets DeWitt. St. Johns has a 27-4 season record and will play in its third title game, looking for its first title. DeWitt has won previously. Both teams won semi-finals Wednesday, St. Johns 9-2 over Mason and DeWitt 3-0 over Portland.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Midland Daily News

Restaurant: Impossible to help Coleman cafe

Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" is filming at Leah's Korner Kafe in Coleman and is inviting Midland County to be part of the show. The series, hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, is offering a chance to reserve a table during its filming in Coleman at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13. Residents can also be part of the grand re-opening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
COLEMAN, MI
MLive

It’s finally open! Jackson’s Hobby Lobby ready to welcome customers

JACKSON, MI -- Hobby Lobby has officially opened its doors to the Jackson community. The national craft and décor store opened at the end of May in Jackson Crossing, 1250 Jackson Crossing. It has moved into a 55,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Sears, which closed its Jackson store in November 2018 and its auto center in February 2020.
JACKSON, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Anita Baker Announces First Detroit Concert in Over 20 Years

Auntie Nita is finally coming home, and “No One In The World” could be happier than Detroit!. Anita Baker’s last official concert in Detroit was in 1995, and since that time, the songstress has had limited engagements. In 2018 Baker announced a return to the stage in a farewell tour; however, Detroit was not on the list.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy