ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Confirms First Case Of Monkeypox

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzWCd_0fxRMp2900
Photo: Getty Images

A virus with only a few cases reported mere weeks ago is now sweeping the country. Monkeypox has just been confirmed in Georgia , and the infected individual has a history of international travel. According to The Savannah Morning News , the man assumed to be infected resides in Atlanta and has all of the most common symptoms associated with the virus. For the case to be officially confirmed, further testing will need to be conducted by the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention.

The Savannah Morning News noted that the man is currently being monitored, and health officials are working to trace everyone that he has been in contact with in an effort to contain the virus. He will be able to re-enter society when his symptoms cease.

The World Health Organization’s technical lead for monkeypox research, Rosamund Lewis said that cases have now been confirmed in 30 countries.

“We’re seeing cases all appearing in a relatively short period of time. We’re seeing that in a few days, in a couple of weeks, we’re seeing over 500 cases,” Lewis shared. “This is different. This has not been seen before.”

If you or someone that you know is experiencing fatigue, headache, fever, and body-aches along with a distinct rash; health officials recommend contacting your doctor immediately.

Comments / 1

Related
thetoptours.com

10 Best Lakes in Georgia (2022)

Are you a water enthusiast? Wondering if you can find Lakes in Georgia, USA? Oh, well, you can, and quite a lot of them. Georgia is a beautiful state located in the Southern part of the USA. It is known for its majestic landscapes and mesmerizing lakes and reservoirs. Anyone residing here or visiting here can dream of relaxing on a scenic lakeside shore, listening to the serene sound of water. The majority of Georgian lakes are artificial and created due to the making of dams. However, there are a few natural ones as well that are known for their pristine beauty and unique history.
GEORGIA STATE
WAND TV

First presumptive case of monkeypox reported in Illinois

CHICAGO (WAND) - The first presumptive case of monkeypox has been reported in Illinois. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), announced a single presumptive case in a Chicago man with recent travel history to Europe. Initial testing was completed Wednesday, June 1,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

At-risk Georgia teens found living in DFCS offices

A FOX 5 I-Team investigation found children in state custody living in conditions the Department of Human Services Commissioner calls 'unacceptable.' Some of the most troubled teens have been bunking in county offices.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Report: Wellstar Douglas Hospital failed to provide proper care of patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News discovered a state investigation that outlines treatment pitfalls by a metro-Atlanta hospital after a teenager who had COVID-19 died after being released twice. “I can’t wrap my brain around why they would do him like that,” said Tosha Nettles, the mother of Tyler Fairley,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Savannah Morning News
WXIA 11 Alive

Your most popular questions on Georgia's surplus refund checks

ATLANTA — For the last few weeks, surplus refund checks have been rolling out across the state. Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law paying back some of the state's $1.6 billion budget surplus. Where is your check? And, what should you do if you didn't get yours...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

AR-15 sales surge in Georgia

SMYRNA, Ga. — Sales have spiked at some gun stores in Georgia – a backlash to efforts to write stricter gun laws. "The way this president is driving this country, everybody need to be carrying at this point," Carl Brecker, a Powder Springs gun owner who'd just completed a purchase at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, said.
worldnewsera.com

A Georgia Mystery: How Many Democrats Voted in the G.O.P. Primary?

ATLANTA — One look at the results of Georgia’s primary election last week led many Republicans to believe it was the product of Democratic meddling. Former President Donald J. Trump’s recruited challengers lost in grand fashion in his most sought-after races: David Perdue was routed by Gov. Brian Kemp by more than 50 percentage points, while Representative Jody Hice fell to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger by nearly 20.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Greater Milwaukee Today

These Georgia wineries are perfect for a quick getaway

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

End of school year meets end of expanded food subsidies for Georgia children

Marietta City Schools provided free meals in 2021 to students taking in-person classes and also take-home meals for students taking virtual courses. Photo courtesy of Marietta City Schools Nutrition Dept. Families in Georgia will no longer receive extra money for groceries to help keep children’s stomachs from growling during the...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Kemp appoints Clarkesville resident to chair State Elections Board

Governor Brian Kemp has appointed William S. Duffey, Jr. to serve as the new Chair of the State Elections Board. Duffey, a part-time resident of Clarkesville, retired as U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia in 2018. Before assuming the federal bench, he served as the United States Attorney for the Northern District and in private practice as a partner with Atlanta-based King & Spalding. He began his career as a lawyer in the U.S. Air Force.
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams releases endorsements in Georgia Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has announced her endorsements for three of the statewide Democratic Party runoffs happening on June 21. In a press release, Abrams endorsed Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Rep. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, and Rep. William Boddie for Labor Commissioner. Hailing from...
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
579
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy