Click here to read the full article. Rapper Young Thug was denied bond at a hearing on Thursday in Atlanta for his role in the alleged Young Slime Life gang. In his announcement of the decision, Judge Ural Glanville said that he believes Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a danger to the community and could intimidate witnesses if released. Glanville also said he has “some concerns” about Williams being a flight risk. “There has been significant proffers about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community,” Glanville said in his decision. “In particular, the state’s proffer that they...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO