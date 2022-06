One Piece has been dropping hints that Yamato would be the next character to join the Straw Hat crew through the Wano Country arc, and with the arc now at an end, will we see Yamato join the Straw Hat crew for good? Ever since Kaido's son was first introduced to the series during the third act of the Wano Country arc, fans have been obsessed with seeing the fighter develop over the course of the war across Onigashima. Declaring themselves to be Kozuki Oden and even further declaring that Luffy will let them board the ship, Yamato just could be next.

