ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Two Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges in Gaylord Following SANE Investigation

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKBD0_0fxRMLzh00

Two people from Gaylord have been arrested for various drug charges following an investigation by Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement, according to Michigan State Police.

On May 25, SANE conducted surveillance on a home in Gaylord and saw someone leave. According to MSP, the individual in the car was wanted for selling meth.

The car was stopped by officers from the Gaylord Police Department, and a Gaylord Police Department Canine hit on a container inside the car.

According to MSP, officers found meth and other evidence inside the car. The owner of the car, once they arrived at the scene, was found to have cocaine and LSD.

Tanya Washburn, 42, of Gaylord was arrested for two counts of delivery of meth – 20 years and/or $25,000, and one count of intent to deliver meth – 20 years and/or $25,000.

Aubrey Brown, 28, of Gaylord was arrested for one count of possession of cocaine – 4 years and/or $25,000, and one count of possession of LSD – one year and/or $2,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaLCQ_0fxRMLzh00
1/2 Photo Courtesy of Michigan State Police

Comments / 0

Related
Up North Voice

Houghton Lake man arrested for assault

ROSCOMMON CO. – On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 5:07 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post was dispatched to a domestic assault in progress at an address on Sandhill Manor Drive in Denton Township. The victim had run outside her residence and was yelling for someone to call 911.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two East Jordan men sentenced for domestic assault

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men, both from East Jordan, have been sentenced to prison for charges related to domestic assaults, according to Charlevoix Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Cody Michael Marr, 31, was sentenced to serve 18 to 60 months on a conviction of domestic violence third offense, related...
EAST JORDAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Gaylord, MI
Crime & Safety
The Saginaw News

Bay County man gets jail, probation for drunkenly crashing into, injuring 2 motorcyclists

BAY CITY, MI — At age 77, a Bay County man has received jail time and probation for drunkenly crashing into and severely injuring two motorcyclists two years ago. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Tuesday, May 31, sentenced Dennis R. Taylor to one year in jail and three years’ probation. The judge deferred 65 days of Taylor’s jail term, meaning he’ll only have to serve them if he violates probation.
BAY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Sane#Lsd#Msp
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend robbery of teens arrested

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- More details are being released on the Memorial Day Weekend robbery of two teenagers. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the suspect is 28 year-old Traverse City man Duane Fortenberry. On Sunday, May 29th around 8:30 p.m. Grand Traverse County Deputies responded to...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crash on M-20 near Coleman Road in Isabella Co.

Two Republican front-runners lose court challenge to get on August ballot. Two Republican front-runners and a third candidate lost their court challenges to get their names on the primary ballot in hopes of being the party favorite to run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are...
BAY CITY, MI
9&10 News

Former Mt. Pleasant Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Marty Trombley Dies from Heart Failure

Former Mt. Pleasant Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Marty Trombley died from heart failure Friday. “Marty reshaped the culture of the Mt. Pleasant Division of Public Safety,” current Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Paul Lauria said. “Many of us were hired by Marty and were thereby fortunate to play an active role in this transformative period. He has positively influenced not only those of us that worked with him, but the law enforcement profession as a whole.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Central Lake Woman Arraigned on Multiple New Charges in Suspected Animal Abuse Investigation

A Central Lake woman was arraigned in 86 District Court, Tuesday morning, on 5 additional counts of felony animal killing and torturing. Brooklyn Beck, 28, was originally arrested last month on a warrant from Grand Traverse County for an incident in which she provided a grooming service at a business in Blair Township to a 10-12 year old Shih Tzu, and then the dog later died.
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
9&10 News

Roscommon Sheriff’s Office Hosts Lynda Hogaboom Memorial Food Truck

The Roscommon Sheriff’s office hosted the Lynda Hogaboom Memorial Food Truck Thursday. The food truck and the partnership with the Roscommon County Food pantry doubled as a way to help the community as well as honoring Hogaboom, a member of the victim services unit who passed away last November. Hogaboom was an integral part of the community and the food pantry.
ROSCOMMON, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wexford County

UPDATE: 32 Road and 37 Road in Wexford County have re-opened to traffic. ________________________________________________________________________________________. Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash at 32 Road and 37 Road in Wexford County. Troopers say the road is partially closed, and are asking drivers to avoid the area. Details are limited at...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Cadillac Post investigating fatal crash

WEXFORD COUNTY – This afternoon at approximately 1:48 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on S 37 Rd and E 32 Rd in Haring Township. The initial investigation indicates a Hyundai Tucson was traveling east bound on E 32 Rd. The Hyundai ran a stop sign at the S 37 Rd junction and was struck by a south bound Buick Regal. The driver and back seat passenger of the Hyundai were taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The Hyundai front seat passenger, a 38-year-old Lake City man, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being treated by EMS. The driver of the Buick, a 61-year-old Cadillac man, sought his own medical treatment.
CADILLAC, MI
MLive

Bay City man killed in three-motorcycle crash in Iosco County

PLAINFIELD TWP, MI — A three-motorcycle crash in Iosco County has claimed the life of a Bay City man. Michigan State Police troopers from the West Branch Post responded to the crash about 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, on M-65 near Curtis Road in Plainfield Township. Their preliminary investigation indicates Dennis R. Federspiel, 69, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north when he struck two other motorcycles traveling in his group.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy