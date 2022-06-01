Two Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges in Gaylord Following SANE Investigation

Two people from Gaylord have been arrested for various drug charges following an investigation by Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement, according to Michigan State Police.

On May 25, SANE conducted surveillance on a home in Gaylord and saw someone leave. According to MSP, the individual in the car was wanted for selling meth.

The car was stopped by officers from the Gaylord Police Department, and a Gaylord Police Department Canine hit on a container inside the car.

According to MSP, officers found meth and other evidence inside the car. The owner of the car, once they arrived at the scene, was found to have cocaine and LSD.

Tanya Washburn, 42, of Gaylord was arrested for two counts of delivery of meth – 20 years and/or $25,000, and one count of intent to deliver meth – 20 years and/or $25,000.

Aubrey Brown, 28, of Gaylord was arrested for one count of possession of cocaine – 4 years and/or $25,000, and one count of possession of LSD – one year and/or $2,000.