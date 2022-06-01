ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, OH

Wyoming boys soccer coach steps down after three years

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067nCJ_0fxRM8bV00

Wyoming High School boys soccer Adam Jones stepped down from the program Wednesday after coaching three seasons at the school, according to athletic director Jan Wilking.

Jones led the Cowboys to the Division II state title in November. It was the first state boys soccer title for Wyoming (20-2-2) in the Cowboys' first state tournament appearance.

Wyoming had a 56-5-4 record the past three seasons, according to the Cincinnati Hills League website.

"He left the program better than he found it," Wilking said. "I wish him nothing but the best going forward."

Jones said he has a full-time job in club soccer and those responsibilities have increased for that position.

He has a Cincinnati United Premier (CUP) director of coaching position that helps student-athletes in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana with college recruiting opportunities.

Jones said he was glad to meet so many people within the Wyoming community and school district the past few years. He liked the fact that the team embraced a culture of commitment and selflessness.

"I'm obviously proud of our results," Jones said. "The state championship was a culmination moment."

Prior to Wyoming, Jones was the head coach for Anderson for three seasons including two district titles. He was also an assistant coach at Mason for three seasons.

Wyoming has named Ryan Derge as its interim head coach for this upcoming season.

The Ohio high school boys soccer season officially starts competition on Aug. 12. The first official day of coaching is Aug. 1.

