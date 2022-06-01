ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 FDNY members awarded new Yadira Arroyo Medal at annual Medal Day celebration

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xfWe_0fxRM6q300

Medals for the New York's Bravest were awarded Wednesday, and three special FDNY members were the first to be awarded the new Yadira Arroyo Medal.

Mayor Eric Adams, FDNY members and elected officials gathered at City Hall Park on Wednesday to commemorate those who put their lives on the line as part of the city’s fire department.

The ceremony marked the first time the award in honor of the late Yadira Arroyo was given out. Arroyo was an FDNY EMT killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Lt. Dwight Scott, EMT Christopher Juanilla and EMT Tiffany Robeldo all received the Yadira Arroyo medal, after they risked their lives to protect people inside of a pharmacy where a person was stabbing multiple customers in December 2021.

A total of 72 members of the FDNY received medals Wednesday for brave actions performed while on duty.

