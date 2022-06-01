ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Gov. Hutchinson on Arkansas Tech Transformation, AR-15 Age Limit

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

Arkansas is planning to reshape itself by putting a strong emphasis on technology through computer science in the classroom. Governor Asa Hutchinson joined Cheddar News Buffa to discuss the state's efforts to promote itself as a future tech hub. “It gives young people such a huge opportunity for success," he noted. The term-limited governor also touched on the issue of gun ownership, offering up the idea of possibly raising the age limit to obtain rifles like the AR-15 to 21 instead of 18 as it currently stands.

