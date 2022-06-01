ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Deputies search for 2 suspects for alleged restaurant attack

 2 days ago
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies asked the public for help finding two women who punched and kicked a Steak 'n Shake employee after an alleged mistake on their order.

The HCSO said the two women entered the Steak 'n Shake on E Hillsborough Ave in late April and complained about a food error on their order. After an argument with a restaurant employee, deputies said both women entered an employee-only area and repeatedly punched the worker in the head and face.

Deputies said the employee tried to fight back against both women as the fight continued into the dining area. The victim fell to the ground and both suspects continued to kick her in the head. One suspect pulled out a black handgun and threatened to shoot the victim, the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, both suspects fled the scene in a silver 2007-2009 Honda CRV.

"There is no excuse for these two suspects to have enacted the amount of physical damage and fear to an employee who was just trying to do her job," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "From fisticuffs to handcuffs, these suspects will be put away. We will not tolerate violence in our community."

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

