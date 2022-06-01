ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

3 ideal Tyler Herro trade scenarios from Miami Heat

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5NAJ_0fxRLuPZ00

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro increased his value in a big way in 2021-2022, and it could make him a valuable chip in offseason trades if the team feels they need to overhaul their long-term strategy to win a championship.

Throughout his three years in Miami, Herro has consistently improved his game and become a notable contributor to the team’s success. This season was his best yet as he averaged over 20 points a game and earned Six Man of the Year honors.

However, a groin injury cost him games at the biggest moment in the season during the Eastern Conference Finals. Missing time, in general, has been a frequent issue for the 22-year-old so far in his career. It could be enough of a problem where the team will wonder if they can confidently invest big money in a long term deal in the summer of 2024.

Related: 2022 Miami NBA Draft preview: Projections and analysis for the June draft

With the Heat just missing out on an NBA Finals trip after falling short in Game 7 of their series against the Boston Celtics, the team could feel they need to make some major moves to improve their chances now and long-term. The talented Herro and his very affordable contract would be valuable to many teams around the league.

If the Miami Heat made the surprising decision to trade Tyler Herro, here are three possible trades that could include this season’s Six Man of the Year.

New York Knicks move Julius Randle for Tyler Herro and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30msB7_0fxRLuPZ00
Credit: Mike Stobe/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
  • Trade: Julius Randle and Cam Reddish to Miami, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to New York

The New York Knicks are in a tough spot at power forward. Julius Randle is their top player and has the biggest contract on the roster. However, swingman RJ Barrett looks to be in line to become the face of the franchise, and young power forward Obi Toppin is deserving of more playing time. However, a Toppin and Randle front court is not one coach Tom Thibodeau would prefer.

The Heat would benefit from the extra scoring and rebounding Randle can bring. While they may prefer to keep Herro, packaging him in a deal to move Bam Adebayo’s $30 million per year contract after a very mixed run in the playoffs would be worth it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJW0z_0fxRLuPZ00 Also Read:
Erik Spoelstra: Overturned 3 was shocking, but not why Heat lost

Adebayo would give Toppin defensive protection in the frontcourt and replace Mitchell Robinson who is headed out in free agency. They would also land a talented bench scorer and three-point upgrade.

Oklahoma City Thunder trade for Tyler Herro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xbjou_0fxRLuPZ00
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
  • Trade: Darius Bazley and 12th pick in 2022 to Miami, Tyler Herro to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still in the midst of a rebuild, but they do have a few talented building blocks already in house. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Georgios Kalaitzakis, and Josh Giddey are all players that have shown the abilities to make this squad a winner sooner than later. Instead of drafting and developing another player with the 12th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder may want to add proven talent instead of prospects.

Also Read:
3 moves the Miami Heat must make this summer to return to NBA title contention

Herro would be a great and affordable addition to a young roster with upside and could be the piece to make the Thunder a playoff contender in 2022-2023. For the Heat, they would land a skilled and young big man in Darius Bazley, and a top 15 pick. With it, they could look to find a long-term star as Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler exit their prime years.

Charlotte Hornets gain a Miles Bridges backup plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgHQQ_0fxRLuPZ00
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
  • Trade: PJ Washington and 15th pick in 2022 to Miami, Tyler Herro to Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are a squad on the rise and adding a player like Tyler Herro might be a savvy play as a backup plan for Miles Bridges. If the organization felt uncomfortable about giving the restricted free agent a max deal this summer Herro could be a solid points replacement for what they might lose if Bridges leaves. If Bridges stays, then the more the merrier as the focus shifts to moving Gordon Hayward.

Also Read:
2022 Miami Heat draft picks, mock draft and ideal scenarios

Similar to the trade with the Thunder, if Miami Heat were able to get a top-15 pick and a solid contributor like PJ Washington in a deal, moving Herro now before he gets more expensive later gives value to a deal for the 15th pick in this year’s draft.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Cam Reddish
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Georgios Kalaitzakis
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Julius Randle
ClutchPoints

Larry Bird’s Net Worth in 2022

Larry Bird is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is particularly well-known for his legendary rivalry with Magic Johnson which helped oversee the NBA’s revival in the ’80s. In this piece, we’re going to be taking a look at Larry Bird’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Miami Heat#Credit
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Goes Viral Before The Match

In just a few hours, arguably the best four quarterbacks in the NFL right now will do battle on the field - just a different field. Instead of settling their differences on the gridiron, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face off in the latest edition of The Match - a golf tournament.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy