Warriors list Gary Payton II, two others as questionable for Game 1

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0Ffn_0fxRLtWq00

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is questionable along with two teammates and his status for Game 1 is likely to be determined just before the NBA Finals tipoff with the Boston Celtics on Thursday in San Francisco.

Payton, 29, has been out since the conference semifinals, when he injured his left elbow against the Memphis Grizzlies.

He participated in Wednesday’s scrimmage and was able to absorb contact while extending his shooting range, head coach Steve Kerr said.

“We’ll see how they turn up (Thursday), but it was a good sign all three were able to have,” Kerr said.

Otto Porter Jr. (foot) and Andre Iguodala (back) are questionable but likewise took part in Wednesday’s scrimmage, the second straight day all three injured players have participated.

Porter was the Warriors’ sixth-leading scorer and third-best rebounder this season, averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. A former Finals MVP, Iguodala is the oldest Warrior on the team at 38 years old.

Second-year center James Wiseman is the only player on the Warriors’ roster unavailable to play in Game 1.

Wiseman has been dealing with a meniscus injury since April 2021.

–Field Level Media

