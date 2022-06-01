ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered PM storms stay in forecast; tropics heating up

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNbx3_0fxRLse700

Scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Acadiana for the balance of the week and for part of the weekend.

Daily rain chances will likely stay in the 40% range give or take 10%, Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of a few isolated storms containing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy downpours due to slow storm movement.

Prime-time for activity over the next couple of days looks to be between 3pm and 8pm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weekend looks to bring lower rain chances Saturday but they could perk up again into Sunday.

Daytime highs will stay mostly in the lower 90s into the weekend with night time/morning lows closer to the almost more comfortable lower 70s.

Next week is looking hotter and drier through mid-week, with the heat continuing through the end of the week, but with a few more afternoon storms.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, on this first day of hurricane season, weak surface low pressure has developed just north of Belize Wednesday.

This low has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression tomorrow or Friday as it heads generally to the northeast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The system might have some low-end tropical storm potential, but main threats will be locally heavy rains of up to 4-8" for portions of the Yucatan/Western Cuba and then for South Florida and portions of the Bahamas primarily late Friday into Saturday.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe storms are expected to roll in this morning

This morning will start calm, but storms will be moving into the region later this morning and through the afternoon. The Ozarks have been upgraded to an enhanced risk tomorrow, level 3 out of 5. Storms will form north of the region. All severe weather modes will be possible, including winds up to 70mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado spin-up. Storms will be moving south and east throughout the day before moving out of the Ozarks by this afternoon to evening.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Depression#Hurricanes#Tropics#Belize
Fox News

Florida tropical storm: System to bring heavy rain, flooding

A disturbance near Mexico is expected to hit Florida as a tropical storm this weekend. The system was moving northeastward about 125 miles north of Cozumel on Friday and was expected to head across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and the southern and central portion of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

NOAA confirms US headed for up to 21 named storms in another intense hurricane year

The Atlantic Ocean will likely see another above average hurricane season this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).This would be the seventh year in a row with a higher-than-average hurricane season, the agency notes.NOAA predicts there will be up to 21 named storms, where wind speeds over 63 kilometres per hour (39 miles per hour), with six to ten of them becoming hurricanes, where wind speeds reach over 199 kph (74 mph).Of those, they expect up to six storms to reach at least Category 3 status.The agency puts a 65 per cent chance of 2022...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Tropical storm watch in effect for parts of South Florida

June 2 (UPI) -- The arrival of the first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is imminent, AccuWeather meteorologists say, a point emphasized by the issuance of a tropical storm watch for the mainland United States. The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for parts...
FLORIDA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy