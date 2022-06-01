ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Suspected serial arsonist arrested in string of holiday weekend fires

By Andra Litton
 2 days ago

LAS CRUCES, NM ( KTSM ) – A Las Cruces man found himself behind bars for the fourth time in less than a year after police suspect him in a string of new arsons over Memorial Day weekend.

Samuel Cabrales-Nevarez, 50, is charged with two counts of arson and two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, and Improper Handling of a Fire.

According to Las Cruces Fire investigators, the first fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Authorities say seven fires were reported in eight hours along Valley Drive, Avenida de Mesilla, and West Picacho Avenue through 7 a.m. Monday, May 30.

One fire destroyed a pickup parked at the Trader Man Pawn Shop on Avenida de Mesilla. Another fire damaged playground equipment at Lions Park on Picacho Avenue. Yet another fire was reported in a trash receptacle at the Tractor Supply store, and numerous brush fires were reported at multiple locations.

Several witnesses described the suspect as a man carrying a stick. Las Cruces Police located a suspect matching the description, later identified as Cabrales-Nevarez, near Picacho Avenue and 17th Street.

2 vehicles burn in Las Cruces, Man charged with arson

Monday’s arrest is the third time Cabrales-Nevarez has been arrested and charged with arson since January. He was arrested on January 22 after neighbors allegedly spotted him setting fire to a vehicle at 1855 West Picacho. April 20, 2022, he was arrested after investigators learned he might have set fire to two cars at 311 South Main Street.

In a separate incident on May 7, Cabrales-Nevarez was accused of damaging six Las Cruces Fire Department vehicles with rocks, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Cabrales-Nevarez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Monday. He was granted bond and released from custody on Tuesday.

