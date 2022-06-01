First potential case of Monkeypox in Georgia discovered

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front will bring some scattered storms to Middle Georgia during the latter hours of the day on Friday. Conditions will remain mostly clear as we go through the rest of the daylight hours. Clouds that filled in earlier will mostly clear out heading into tonight. A couple of stray showers or storms will remain possible through the evening and overnight hours. Winds for tonight will primarily come in from the northwest at 3-7 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO