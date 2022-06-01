ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

First potential case of Monkeypox in Georgia discovered

By Haley Janes
41nbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(41NBC/WMGT) — The first potential case of Monkeypox in Georgia has been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Georgia Department of Public Health...

www.41nbc.com

