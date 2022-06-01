ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte woman arrested in New York faces murder charge in drowning death of her son

By Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Mecklenburg County prosecutors are working with their counterparts in New York state to extradite a woman back to Charlotte who has been charged with murder in the drowning death of her 3-year-old son, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday.

Natalia Suero was arrested in Westchester County, New York, on May 28, two days after a warrant was issued for her arrest, CMPD said in a news release.

On March 12, around 9 a.m. Suero approached an off-duty officer at Park Road Park and said her child was unresponsive in a pond, according to police. The officer found her son, Jonathan Suero and began performing CPR until Medic arrived.

Jonathan was pronounced dead at Atrium Main hospital, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information about Jonathan’s death is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ .

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

