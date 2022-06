Transportation Engineer Marwan Abboud has lived in Midtown for more than forty years. When the pandemic hit, Marwan felt the need to add some spice to his life. In addition to his already active lifestyle, the Atlanta BeltLine provided a new level of activity for him. From his home in Highland Park, he can put on his backpack and walk or ride his bike to three different coffee shops, where he can plug into work and enjoy the energy of the city.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO