Southbury Celebration Committee Looking for Musical Talent

Ridgefield High School’s 2021-2022 theater productions were honored at this year’s 19th annual Halo Awards, presented on May 31 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Of the 14 total nominations garnered by RHS’s productions, Ridgefield students received two awards. The fall play “All in the Timing” won Best Performance by a Cast in an Ensemble Production, while cast members Nate Cohen, Motria Holian, Audrey Huff and Henry Regnery earned the honor of Best Specialty Ensemble for their performance of the vignette “Phillip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread.” Earlier in the evening, the cast of RHS’s spring musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” performed the song “Woe is Me,” featuring Best Comic Female Performance nominee Emma Young.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO