Southbury, CT

Southbury Celebration Committee Looking for Musical Talent

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthbury Celebration Committee is looking for local area musical talent including students and adults to volunteer to perform at this year's Southbury Celebration event on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at beautiful Lake Stibbs at the Southbury Training School on Route 172 in Southbury. The...

Ridgefield High School Productions productions Celebrated at CT Halo Awards

Ridgefield High School’s 2021-2022 theater productions were honored at this year’s 19th annual Halo Awards, presented on May 31 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Of the 14 total nominations garnered by RHS’s productions, Ridgefield students received two awards. The fall play “All in the Timing” won Best Performance by a Cast in an Ensemble Production, while cast members Nate Cohen, Motria Holian, Audrey Huff and Henry Regnery earned the honor of Best Specialty Ensemble for their performance of the vignette “Phillip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread.” Earlier in the evening, the cast of RHS’s spring musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” performed the song “Woe is Me,” featuring Best Comic Female Performance nominee Emma Young.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Brookfield Library Call for Student Art Submissions!

The Brookfield Library Art Gallery is currently inviting preschool through high school ocean-themed art submissions for our upcoming exhibition, An Ocean of Possibilities. The show will feature community artwork on our Library’s summer reading theme. The exhibition will be held in The Brookfield Library’s Community Room as well as virtually on the Library’s website for the months of July and August 2022.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Southbury First Selectman Update: Farmers' Market, Memorial Day, Roads, and More

Join us June 16th through October 6th for this year’s Farmers’ Market. The Market takes place every Thursday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the Southbury Town Hall Green. A variety of vendors will have booths outside the Town Hall for you to visit. These booths will include assortments of plants, vegetables, fruit, baked goods, and much more!
Wooster School’s Middle School Holds Witness Stones Installation Ceremony

First-Ever Witness Stones Installation Ceremony in the City of Danbury. Wooster School’s Middle School held the first Witness Stones Installation Ceremony in the City of Danbury on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Long Ridge United Methodist Church at 201 Long Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT 06810. Wooster School’s 7th...
DANBURY, CT
Southbury, CT
WTNH.com

Cast Iron Kitchen and Bar in Milford puts a new spin on pizza.

MILFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — Connecticut is known for its iconic pizza scene, and Cast Iron Chef Kitchen and Bar delivers. With their cast iron pizza. “This style is a cross between, a little bit of New Haven. Because it’s very thin, very crisp, but it’s cooked in a cast iron pan and when it comes out, it’s served to you still in a 500-degree pan and it stays hot for at least 15 minutes,” says The Cast Iron Chef, Attilio Marini.
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Channel 3 Kids Camp canceled for summer

ANDOVER — The Channel 3 Kids Camp announced Wednesday that camp activities are canceled this summer, following the departure of executive director David Meizels. Samuel Broomer, chairman of the camp’s Board of Directors, wrote in a statement that the decision to cancel activities came after the “unavoidable and immediate departure” of the camp’s former executive director, who is not named in the statement.
ANDOVER, CT
WestfairOnline

Australian-style restaurant coming to Fairfield

Australian-style cuisine is one of the few culinary delicacies that has been absent from Fairfield County’s restaurant scene, but a start-up eatery is planning to bring Down Under specialties to the region. Isla & Co. will be opening June 16 at 1420 Post Road in Fairfield. The restaurant will...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, June 3 - June 5

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend in Connecticut features performances from famous faces Chris Rock and Nick Cannon as well several events to kick off Pride Month. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Chris Rock Takes Over Mohegan Sun Arena. Uncasville.
2022 New Canaan Sculpture Trail Premieres with Ten Sculptures Throughout New Canaan

The New Canaan Land Trust and the Carriage Barn Arts Center unveiled today the second of their biennial outdoor art exhibition, the New Canaan Sculpture Trail. The 2022 exhibit will run through October 2022 and features a juried selection of ten sculptures placed on four Land Trust preserves, at New Canaan Town Hall, and the Carriage Barn Arts Center. This year's theme, "Open Space for Everyone," intends to connect audiences to our shared open spaces, deepen connections with the natural world, and inspire conversation about social and environmental justice.
Former Miss Connecticut is Crowned Emcee of Charity Drag Brunch

Tiaras and mascara will abound in Simsbury on Sunday, June 12, 2022 when popular news TV personality and Miss Connecticut 2016 Alyssa Taglia hosts a “Drag Brunch on the Bayou” fundraiser for A Promise to Jordan, a statewide non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for substance use and addiction recovery. The colorful event, which is sponsored by The Imperial Sovereign Court of All Connecticut, an organization that secures equality, liberty and justice and to promote positive morale and pride throughout the community, runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roux Cajun Eatery in downtown Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Waterbury Donut Shop Ranks Within Best in the Country

I sometimes make fun of the local reviews on Yelp, it amazes me that people are so unforgiving of a place when everyone is so short-staffed. But, sometimes, I agree with their choices, especially when it comes to the Best Donut in Connecticut for 2022. Yelp has just released their...
WATERBURY, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Evolution Physical Therapy

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Evolution Physical...
For Sale in Redding: Free Standing Townhome in Redding Woods

This exceptional free-standing townhome in desirable Redding Woods feels like a single-family home with 2,190 sf, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, rear stone patio, plus covered front and side porches. Sophisticated architecture and features such as carriage garage doors, Belgian block-edged sidewalks and Victorian street lamps enhance the...
REDDING, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford’s Alive at Five 2022 concert series: Here’s who is opening for T.I., Walk the Moon and more

STAMFORD — The headliners for the four-week Alive at Five concert series were announced a few weeks ago, and now we know the acts who will be opening for them. Milford-based punk and pop-rock band Cometa, Massachusetts phychadelic pop band the Baxbys, indie rocker Alan Chapell, who was born in Stamford, and reggae artist Oliver Groove will each perform during one of the four nights of the string of concerts at Mill River Park.
STAMFORD, CT

