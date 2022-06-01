Adrienne Bailon And Naturi Naughton Spark New Music Rumors As 2LW

Click here to read the full article.

It’s been 20 years since 3LW, which consisted of members Adrienne Bailon , Naturi Naughton , and Kiely Williams, broke up following rumors of internal tension that ended in an alleged infamous physical altercation between Williams and Naughton.

However, over the years, each of the women have seemed to make peace and even reconcile from their naivety all their years ago. Bailon and Naughton first spoke on their private reconciliation on the former’s daytime talkshow The Real nearly five years ago, while Williams came to terms with her actions on BET’s R&B singer revival show, The Encore .

Now, it appears that a new duo may be forming under the moniker, 2LW, and guise, “let the healing begin” according to a joint post shared on both Bailon and Naughton’s respective Instagram pages. Naughton last spoke on her new album in September 2020, but has since released new music while starring on ABC’s Queens. Meanwhile, Bailon has quietly released new tunes with her husband, Grammy-winning artist Israel Houghton, in recent years.

Regarding their initial breakup, Naughton recalled to MTV News in August 2002, “There was an argument between me and Michelle [Williams] and Kiely and Adrienne [Bailon, the group’s third member,] are cursing me out, and before I know it, Kiely throws her plate of food all in my face.”

She later added, “For a long time the girls of 3LW were tight—that wasn’t the problem. It was a push by management, who always had something about Naturi. They said, ‘We need to get her out, you guys would be better off.’ As if I’m bringing the group down and holding them back […] I think it’s crazy that they were trying to split up what was strong, what was successful. And they did it.”

Prior to 3LW disbanding, the trio released two albums: 3LW and A Girl Can Mack . Naughton was later replaced by Jessica Benson for a brief stint on Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def record label, before Bailon and Williams joined the Disney series, The Cheetah Girls in 2003.