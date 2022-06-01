ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adrienne Bailon And Naturi Naughton Spark New Music Rumors As 2LW

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It’s been 20 years since 3LW, which consisted of members Adrienne Bailon , Naturi Naughton , and Kiely Williams, broke up following rumors of internal tension that ended in an alleged infamous physical altercation between Williams and Naughton.

However, over the years, each of the women have seemed to make peace and even reconcile from their naivety all their years ago. Bailon and Naughton first spoke on their private reconciliation on the former’s daytime talkshow The Real nearly five years ago, while Williams came to terms with her actions on BET’s R&B singer revival show, The Encore .

More from VIBE.com

Now, it appears that a new duo may be forming under the moniker, 2LW, and guise, “let the healing begin” according to a joint post shared on both Bailon and Naughton’s respective Instagram pages. Naughton last spoke on her new album in September 2020, but has since released new music while starring on ABC’s Queens. Meanwhile, Bailon has quietly released new tunes with her husband, Grammy-winning artist Israel Houghton, in recent years.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon)

Regarding their initial breakup, Naughton recalled to MTV News in August 2002, “There was an argument between me and Michelle [Williams] and Kiely and Adrienne [Bailon, the group’s third member,] are cursing me out, and before I know it, Kiely throws her plate of food all in my face.”

She later added, “For a long time the girls of 3LW were tight—that wasn’t the problem. It was a push by management, who always had something about Naturi. They said, ‘We need to get her out, you guys would be better off.’ As if I’m bringing the group down and holding them back […] I think it’s crazy that they were trying to split up what was strong, what was successful. And they did it.”

Prior to 3LW disbanding, the trio released two albums: 3LW and A Girl Can Mack . Naughton was later replaced by Jessica Benson for a brief stint on Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def record label, before Bailon and Williams joined the Disney series, The Cheetah Girls in 2003.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly Rap

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat recently graced the June/July 2022 cover of Elle and spoke on her music being mislabeled. Known mostly for her pop crossover and occasionally finding herself being named among R&B songstresses, Doja shared that she will be returning to her rap roots. “I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better. I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap,” she shared in her cover story.More from VIBE.comExclusive: Eve Recalls Induction...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Mo’Nique To Appear In ‘BMF’ Season 2 As Confirmed By 50 Cent

Click here to read the full article. It’s looking a lot like Mo’Nique season. The acclaimed actress who was previously blackballed after her 2009 Oscar win has officially returned to the entertainment industry with back-to-back roles. 50 Cent was one of the few people who publicly expressed his intention to put her “back on,” and the rapper-turned-TV-executive has kept his promise. In a clip shared on social media this past Monday (May 9), Mo’Nique appeared dressed as her new character on the hit series BMF. “My name is Goldie. You know who the f**k I am,” she cooly stated in a behind-the-scenes...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Exclusive: Eve Recalls Induction Into Ruff Ryders And Rap Battle With DMX In ‘Origins Of Hip-Hop’ Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Hip-Hop heads are just days away from the premiere of A&E’s new docuseries, Origins of Hip-Hop. The highly-anticipated series will allow eight prominent rappers to detail personal and professional life-altering moments, obstacles, and lessons, accompanied by archival footage—as told by themselves and their inner circles. Among the featured stars is Eve, the former First Lady of Ruff Ryders, talk show host, and star of ABC’s Queens. In this exclusive snippet shared with VIBE, the Let There Be Eve rapper explains her first encounter with Ruff Ryders and how she wound up battling the entire crew including the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Whether She’s Really Joining ‘RHOA’ After Internet Rumor

No, Jeannie Mai is not joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After rumors spread that Jeannie, 43, was replacing longtime star Kandi Burruss on the hit Bravo series, she finally clarified the whole situation on May 9 when Kenya Moore appeared on The Real. “That was crazy,” Jeannie, who welcomed her first child with husband Jeezy in January, said to Kenya, 51, and co-host Loni Love. “I was literally just over here having a baby and I’m hearing these rumors, I was like, ‘Where? How am I going to go from this into that because that’s a full-time job.’ ”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Israel Houghton
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Kiely Williams
Person
Adrienne Bailon
Person
Naturi Naughton
hotnewhiphop.com

Omari Hardwick Only Made $150K Per Episode On "Power," Owed 50 Cent Money

While Power may have wrapped up its sixth and final season back in early 2020, the show's pop culture impact still garners interest and spinoffs to this day. Today, that comes in the form of the show's leading star Omari Hardwick, who played James "Ghost" St. Patrick, speaking about his financial troubles, despite the show's success. It was his big break into the mainstream, but he recently spoke to The Pivot podcast about how much he made in the show's run.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
epicstream.com

Kelly Clarkson Shock: American Idol Alum Quits The Voice To Prevent Brandon Blackstock From Using Her Busy Life Against Her? Songstress Reportedly Accused Of Spying On Her Ex-Husband

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she officially exited The Voice U.S. after eight seasons of holding her seat on the rotating red chair. Reports about the “Since U Been Gone” songstress’ departure from the American singing reality competition television series came after it was confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Moon#Abc#Mtv News
HipHopDX.com

Jeezy's Wife Jeannie Mai Introduces Their Baby Girl To The World

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on January 11, the former officially introduced the bundle of joy to the world on Thursday (June 2). Jeannie made the grand reveal of her new daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins on her YouTube series Hello Hunnay. Monaco was brought out by Jeannie’s mom and was decked out in an animal print outfit and a light-brown headpiece. The new mother became a bit emotional before introducing her daughter on camera, saying she “got really scared, guarded and protected” about showcasing her new baby. “Please excuse the nerves,” she said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Indian Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Murdered In Alleged Gang-Related Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down while driving his car in the Punjab district of Mana over the weekend, authorities announced on Monday (May 30). The death of Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, is believed to be a result of a gang-related shooting and comes after a string of controversial incidents involving the 28-year-old rapper. Incorporating elements of Hip-Hop style and culture into his artistry, Wala initially gained traction as an artist after scoring his first hit in 2017, building a stronghold for his music in countries including the United Kingdom...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James Sings Her Heart Out & Admits She’s ‘A Lil Pitchy’ in New Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James may not be trying out for The Voice anytime soon, but that’s OK. Shady Baby, whom Union shares with husband Dwayne Wade, doesn’t need a TV show or professional microphone to sing — she just needs passion and her thousands of devoted fans to admire her. Which, according to her latest Instagram video, she definitely has! The little girl posted a video to her official Instagram (@kaaviajames) today, featuring her belting out “It’s a Small World” for the camera. It’s the best! View this post on Instagram A...
MUSIC
Vibe

Drake Wins $1 Million Bet On Golden State Warriors

Click here to read the full article. As arguably the biggest music star today, Drake has long proven himself to be a winner in terms of records sales, chart placements, and airplay. However, the rapper’s passion for seeking that thrill in the realm of sports betting and gambling continues to pay off. Drizzy recently cashed out $1 million following the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference win. Back in April, the Toronto native placed a $200,000 bet on the Warriors to make it through the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs and to come out of the Western Conference. At the...
NBA
HollywoodLife

Jeannie Mai Gushes Over Baby Girl Monaco In First Video Of Daughter With Jeezy: Watch

Jeannie Mai Jenkins introduced her baby daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins in a new YouTube video on June 2. Jeannie, 43, called out for her mother, Olivia Mai, to bring the 5-month-old on camera, much to Jeannie’s delight. The Real co-host was so happy interacting with her baby girl, who looked adorable in a sleeveless cheetah print dress and an oversized yellow headband. Jeannie continued gushing over her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jeezy, 44, and she did “tummy time” with baby Monaco, although she confessed that the infant doesn’t love it.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy