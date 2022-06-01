ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

What caused this massive megalodon’s mega-toothache?

By Mindy Weisberger
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDNR6_0fxRLAFV00
In an artistic reconstruction, Otodus megalodon feeds upon an ancient swordfish millions of years ago. A puncture injury may have caused the abnormal development that scientists documented in the big shark's tooth.

The enormous, extinct shark megalodon dominated the seas millions of years ago, but even this fearsome ocean carnivore wasn't immune to tooth trouble.

Recent analysis of a megalodon (Otodus megalodon) tooth with a rare abnormality — a groove all the way down the middle — hints that the dental deformity may trace its roots to an injury to the giant shark's jaw, perhaps caused by prey that fought back. In an illustration showing one possible encounter, a fish pierces the pursuing predator's jaw with its sharp bill, which may have set the stage for the megalodon growing a split tooth.

Another possibility is that the big shark was impaled by a spine from a stingray, scientists wrote in a new study.

In humans and other mammals, genetic factors, disease or injury can sometimes affect tooth buds and cause a dental abnormality known as "double tooth pathology," in which a single tooth grows with a split running lengthwise down the center, the study authors wrote. Such teeth can represent two tooth buds that combined to form one tooth, a process known as fusion, or a single tooth bud that divided, known as gemination. However, little is known about this pathology in sharks.

For the study, researchers analyzed a 4-inch (10-centimeters) long split megalodon tooth alongside split fossil teeth from other sharks, to determine what may have caused the deformities. The scientists concluded that a traumatic injury was the most likely cause of the prehistoric split teeth, and the encounter that damaged the megalodon tooth may have affected how the shark hunted and fed.

Megalodon was one of the biggest predators that ever lived, measuring at least 50 feet (15 meters) long and as much as 65 feet (20 m) long by some estimates, Live Science previously reported. To put that into perspective, modern great white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) typically grow to be no more than 20 feet (6 m) long.

Though the megalodon thriller "The Meg" (Warner Bros Pictures, 2018) proposed that solitary megalodons could still lurk in the ocean depths, most megalodon fossils date to around 15 million years ago, and all evidence of the giant sharks vanished from the fossil record after they went extinct, about 2.6 million years ago.

Sharks have skeletons made of cartilage, which isn't as robust as bone and typically doesn't fossilize well, so most of the megalodon fossils that survive to the present are teeth. Like modern sharks, megalodon was constantly losing teeth and growing new ones, with a constantly regenerating supply stored in its jaws. Thanks to this so-called tooth conveyer belt, some sharks can lose and replace tens of thousands of teeth over the course of their lifetimes, study co-author Haviv Avrahami, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Biological Sciences at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, told Live Science in an email.

"That'd be like us losing ~20 baby teeth every month," Avrahami said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZLn4_0fxRLAFV00
Normal teeth next to deformed teeth from two shark species: extinct Otodus megalodon and Carcharhinus leucas, which is still around today. (Image credit: Matthew Zeher)

(opens in new tab)

To find out what might be at the root of the split megalodon tooth, the researchers pored over hundreds of fossil shark teeth in the collection of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. They found only two more examples of the unusual split-tooth deformity: two teeth from the bull shark Carcharhinus leucas, a species that lived alongside megalodon millions of years ago (but was much smaller, reaching a maximum body length of around 12 feet, or 3.7 m) and is still around today.

They measured the deformed teeth alongside normal teeth from the two shark species, then conducted computed X-ray tomography, or CT scans, to map the pulp cavities in the bull shark teeth and the vascular networks inside the megalodon tooth and see how they may have developed.

Their analysis suggested that gemination was likelier than fusion to have produced the double teeth, based on where the pulp cavities and networks split "and the lack of major root abnormalities" in all the double teeth, according to the study. The split teeth were also very symmetrical, which would not be the case if they formed from the fusion of two tooth buds in different developmental stages, the scientists reported.

The root of the matter

As for what may have caused the pathology, traumatic damage to the tooth bud from a stab wound is a more probable cause than disease or infection, which sharks typically shrug off, Avrahami explained. "Sharks are weird in that they seem to be particularly resistant to getting sick with infections," he said. For that reason, "other tooth deformities in sharks are thought to be more likely due to trauma," he added. Modern bull sharks are known to feed on spiky prey that can cause such injuries, including sawfish, rays and sea urchins, and while megalodon is thought to have preyed mostly on marine mammals — and perhaps fish and turtles — its diet may have been more diverse than expected, including sea life bearing pointy defensive weapons.

With about 300 teeth in its mouth, the megalodon likely wasn't too troubled by a single split tooth. But if its tooth bud had been injured by a barb or spine that then lodged in the big shark's jaw, "it probably would have caused the animal a great deal of pain, possibly making it more difficult for it to hunt," Avrahami noted.

The study's closer look at megalodon teeth not only offers new insights into dental deformities in sharks; it also raises questions about how common double-tooth pathologies may have been in other animal lineages that also had continuous tooth replacement, such as dinosaurs (including toothed birds) and crocodilians, Avrahami said.

"I've seen a lot of hadrosaur teeth in my life, which are dinosaurs that also have extensive tooth battery conveyor belts, and not a single one had a double tooth look to it. Why??" he asked. "So, I really hope future researchers explore this more."

The findings were published May 11 in the journal PeerJ (opens in new tab).

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Study of North Pacific 'garbage patch' shows abundance of neuston organisms

A team of researchers from the U.K. and the U.S. has found that in addition to human garbage, the North Pacific "garbage patch" also has an abundance of neuston organisms. In their paper posted on the bioRxiv site, the group describes their study of material in the patch of sea and what sorts of creatures they found living in it.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Bull Shark#Megalodon#Toothache
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

Parasite that controls cat minds may infect billions of people. The clue is in their eyes.

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don't have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Horrifying Discovery: Scientists Find That DNA Mutations Are More Common Than Previously Thought

Researchers at EMBL Heidelberg found that inversions in the human genome are more common than previously thought, which impacts our understanding of certain genetic diseases. Our DNA serves as a blueprint for the cellular machinery that allows cells, organs, and even whole organisms to work. However, mutations in our DNA can cause genetic illnesses. Point mutations at a single site, as well as deletions, duplications, and inversions, are examples of such DNA mutations.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
sciencealert.com

Scientists Have Figured Out What's Killing The World's Biggest Fish

Over 80 percent of international trade is carried by sea. Much of what we use and consume everyday either has been or will be transported on huge vessels which plough the global ocean. The courses these container vessels take are fixed shipping routes known as marine highways, which are not...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

LiveScience

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy