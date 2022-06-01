ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

H.S.H.S. SACRED HEART HOSPITAL 6TH FLOOR STAFF

By Mary Ann Schumacher
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to thank the staff on the 6th floor...

www.weau.com

Comments / 1

WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Valley Air Show to be filled with Wisconsin-natives

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Air Show is back this weekend in Eau Claire for the first time in four years. Be sure to keep an eye and ear out for Brittany Nielsen, who just until recently, has been a life-long Wisconsin resident. Nielsen is one of very few women in the nation who travels the Air Show circuit as the lead narrator.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

LARRY AND JULIE STEWART

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Julie and Larry are the owners of Babes in Toyland Childcare. I have never had the pleasure of working with such loving, caring, committed people. They truly and genuinely care for everyone, from the children to parents and staff. They work tirelessly to make the center a safe and loving space for the children to learn and grow. Thank you for all you do for all of us.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Doctors say spending time outdoors can improve overall well-being in children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Child Mind Institute, the average American child spends about 4-7 minutes a day outside. Over the last two years, getting outside and socializing decreased, while screen time increased. A psychiatrist at Aspirus Health said spending time outside isn’t just enjoyable for kids but,...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Community Table in Eau Claire reopens for in-person dining

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For nearly 30 years, The Community Table has been working to make sure everyone in need in the Eau Claire community has something to eat all year long, but the pandemic changed how it could serve the community the last two years. The pandemic caused The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
steeledodgenews.com

Tiger triplets walk at graduation

Medford High School’s graduation ceremony featured a rare occurrence last Friday when triplets Daniel, Gabe and Hayden Wall all walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), triplet or higher-order...
MEDFORD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
WEAU-TV 13

U.S. Navy Blue Angels star attraction of Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The skies were buzzing Thursday as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practiced ahead of this weekend’s Chippewa Valley Air Show. The two-day event is expected to bring in huge crowds as the air show returns for the first time since 2018. The Blue Angels are always a fan favorite as they showcase their precision flight demonstrations.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, June 3rd, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend marks the finale of the 2022 track & field season as a Wisconsin athletes compete in the state championships. Highlights from all divisions here. Plus, The Eau Claire Express return home to Carson Park.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
bulletin-news.com

Former St. Paul Priest Passes Away After Contracting Infection

While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Pepper and Boots

EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A playful puppy with special needs is looking for a home that can help her learn as she grows. Pepper is deaf and blind. She was surrendered to the Eau Claire County Humane Association with her two brothers. The boys already got adopted.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls ‘Just Between Friends’ Consignment Sale on now

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Parents looking for deals are in luck this weekend, the “Just Between Friends” Consignment Sale is underway. Running Thursday through Sunday, the sale offers thousands of items for families and young children. The event is located at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is intensifying. Volunteers from the organization Help Asheville Bears or HAB arrived in New Lisbon this week to find the bear and help remove a small game trap from its right front paw. NBC15 first reported on the bear last week when a viewer sent us a video of the bear hobbling around in their backyard.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Eau Claire Woman Accused of Stealing Over $27,000 from Winona Business

(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

HEIDI SOVACOOL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I nominate Heidi Sovacool for the Sunshine Award. Heidi has one of the most kind and gracious hearts. She has a natural way of taking care of those around her. Heidi owns Offering Hope Therapies, an occupational therapy clinic in Ladysmith. She is the therapist that dedicates her time to working with infants through geriatric patients, helping them to live their best life. Heidi also owns Offering Hope and Wellness where children from the surrounding areas come to enjoy gymnastics and ninja warrior classes. Heidi created this space to bring Christ into the center of a fun recreational environment. Heidi does so much for the Ladysmith community and her local church, giving back the gifts God has given her.
LADYSMITH, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man Seriously Hurt After SUV Rear-Ends Semi Trailer On I-94 In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life after he rear-ended a semi Friday morning in western Wisconsin, becoming pinned underneath the trailer. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 94 near Wilson, which is about 65 miles east of Minneapolis. In an area where traffic was reduced to one lane, the driver’s SUV slammed into the back of a semi trailer. The SUV’s driver, a 55-year-old man from Eau Claire, had to be extricated from his vehicle. A medical helicopter flew the man to the Mayo hospital in Eau Claire. His injuries were described as “life-threatening.” The crash remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wizmnews.com

Body found in La Crosse River identified as 26-year-old Sparta man

The body found a week ago in the La Crosse River at Sparta has been identified. Fredi Ruiz, a 26-year-old Sparta native, was found by a canoer near the Hammer Road crossing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation into his death is still ongoing and is asking anyone with info contact them at (608) 269-2117 or through the Monroe County Crime Stoppers.
cbs3duluth.com

Gov. Evers thanks frontline workers in Siren, Ashland

ASHLAND, WI -- Wisconsin’s governor spent the day Tuesday saying “thank you” to frontline workers across the Northwoods. The trip was part of his statewide appreciation tour, meeting with nurses, doctors, first responders and more in all corners of the Badger State. Wednesday’s visit took Governor Tony...
ASHLAND, WI

