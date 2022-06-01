ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FemCity: On a mission to help women around the world

By Aleli Elizondo
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – FemCity Albuquerque is on a mission to help women around the world succeed, all in a safe space surrounded by a community...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico. June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque councilor wants Planned Parenthood funds redirected

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilor Renee Grout is proposing shifting funding from Planned Parenthood to a young adult shelter. The legislation would amend the city budget and appropriate $250,000 to the Family and Community Services department. $150,000 of that would go toward a new shelter for those between the ages of 18 and 25-years old. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster-SNAP benefits available to New Mexicans affected by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster-SNAP benefits are available to residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia counties. There is a seven-day application process that begins June 7 and ends June 13. The disaster-SNAP benefits may be available to residents who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Civil, Spanish-American War-era cemetery needs cleanup help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s final resting place for nearly 500 veterans in Albuquerque, dating back to the 1880’s. Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, organizers are looking for help cleaning up one of central New Mexico’s historic cemeteries. With nearly 12,000 burial plots in southeast Albuquerque, the Fairview Cemetery will host a clean up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

June festival brings Celtic culture to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival is bringing back Celtic culture to Albuquerque. Gates open at 9 a.m. on June 4 and 5 at Balloon Fiesta Park. There will be activities for the whole family such as dancing, bagpipes, highland games, rugby, and a tethered balloon ride.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque holding conference on community policing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The city of Albuquerque is setting a national example when it comes to embracing lowrider culture. The city is hosting the second annual Cruising Community Policing Conference which brings in leaders from police departments around the country. During the five-day conference, they are discussing ways to connect law enforcement to these communities in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

VIDEO/SLIDESHOW: Tamaya horse rescue program seeks local support

Tamaya horse rescue chief volunteer Ben Braden and one of the many horses at Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation program. (Garrison Wells/Observer) When I was a kid, I liked to save things. I was in 4H, rodeo and FFA and worked on a ranch. This is all I ever wanted to do — Connie Collis, founder and owner of Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation program.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen remains in custody, Water running low, Cold front, Downtown space center, Albuquerque’s history

Wednesday’s Top Stories APS, Teachers Federation agree to pay raises for licensed employees Upgrades at Kirtland Air Force Base meant to speed up wildfire response What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry? Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Challenger Accuses SF County Sheriff of Misusing Badge in Campaign

A Santa Fe city police officer challenging the incumbent Santa Fe County sheriff in the primary election has filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission. With early and absentee voting ongoing and final ballots to be cast just days away on Tuesday, June 7, the complaint from David Webb accuses Adan Mendoza of improperly displaying his badge and uniform in campaign materials. Webb’s complaint offers as evidence two flyers in which “Candidate Mendoza is appearing in his SFCSO uniform and badge of office in support of purely campaign-based photographs which is wholly unrelated to the official duties of the office of Santa Fe County as opposed to on-duty activity.” State law prohibits public officers form using “property belonging to a state agency or local government agency” for unauthorized purposes. The complaint also notes some of Mendoza’s ads omit “the candidates, committee or other person who authorized and paid for the advertisement.” Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday that the complaint filed May 31 was “a last-ditch effort from my opponent to try and discredit my reputation.” Voters who are registered with one of the state’s three designated major parties are eligible to cast ballots in the election, with same-day registration also available. Many local races, including for sheriff, feature contests now and no opponents in the November general election. Find local voting details here and read all of SFR’s election coverage here.
SANTA FE, NM
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Lowrider from New Mexico featured in Smithsonian museum exhibit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lowrider culture is on display in Washington D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is featuring a 1969 Ford LTD, knows as “Dave’s Dream.” The car is named after David Jaramillo from Chimayo, who started working on the car in the 1970’s. After Jaramillo died, his family and local […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Staying behind bars, Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire, Eastern NM storms, Red River tourism, Isotopes camp

Friday’s Top Stories What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9 Three firefighters injured battling the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire ABQ city councilors push back against ‘Safe Outdoor Spaces’ legislation LeBron James becomes first billionaire active NBA player: Forbes Satellite images suggest new Chinese carrier close to launch 100 days of war: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

