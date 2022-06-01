ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County asking for feedback on 2nd Street road improvements

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for the public’s input on pedestrian, bike, and road improvements to a portion of 2nd Street. The project will take place between Rio Bravo and the South Diversion channel and includes resurfacing, new sidewalks, lighting, and more.

A community meeting to discuss the project is scheduled for June 7 at 5:30 p.m., at the Mountain View Community Center.

