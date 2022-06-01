ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD TO REVIEW APPLICATION FOR WORK AT COCKTAIL BAR

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brenham Historic Preservation Board will review a new Certificate of Appropriateness (CoA) application for a wine and martini bar in downtown Brenham at its meeting Friday. The board will consider an application...

kwhi.com

kwhi.com

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONS IN WASHINGTON CO. BEGIN SATURDAY

Washington County’s celebration of Juneteenth kicks off this weekend. The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) will host a series of family-friendly activities throughout the next two weeks, in commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The celebration culminates with the return of the parade through downtown Brenham and a community jubilee at Fireman’s Park on Saturday, June 18th.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT SENDING OUT APPRAISAL NOTICES

Over 25,000 properties in Washington County have received their tax appraisal notices, and average home values in each of the eight local taxing districts are going up by at least 11 percent. When evaluating the increases by property category, covering the sum total of property in that category in comparison...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOMEBUILDING AGAIN PACES MONTHLY BUILDING PERMITS FOR MAY

New home construction continues its steady pace in Brenham, as evidenced by another solid month of building permits. Twenty-two homes were permitted by the city in May for $4,072,560. The single largest permit of the month was issued to Thielemann Construction for $674,687 for a new home in the 2400 block of Oak Hollow Lane.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM SUMMER MOVIES BEGIN FRIDAY WITH ‘FLOATS-N-FLICKS’

The City of Brenham’s 13th summer movie series kicks off tonight (Friday) at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center. The first of four films in the “Movies in the Park” series, including two “Floats-n-Flicks” at the Aquatic Center, will be shown at approximately 8:30 p.m. Gates open at 8 p.m.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

LAST DAY FOR DISCOUNTED ‘SUMMER SIP & ART WALK’ TICKETS

Today (Friday) is the last day to purchase discounted tickets for next weekend’s Summer Sip and Art Walk in downtown Brenham. Over 30 downtown businesses will offer unique summertime drinks and have varied art pieces on display next Saturday, June 11th, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $35...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

‘DAIRY DAY’ SATURDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO

The Washington County Expo is all set to host “Dairy Day” this Saturday. Every year, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service holds the “Dairy Day” show to teach 4-H and FFA members and the community about dairy cattle. Kara Matheney, Washington County Extension Agent for Agriculture...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

LEE COUNTY GROUP RECEIVES GRANT FROM LCRA & BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC

Thanks to a big grant, Lee County Amateur Radio Emergency Services will be able to purchase new radio communications equipment to strengthen their county’s response during emergencies. The Lower Colorado River Authority and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative gave them a grant for $11,349. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along...
LEE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

7D RANCH TO HOLD BENEFIT FOR GABRIEL GOODE

The 7D Ranch in Navasota is hosting an upcoming benefit to help a little boy who nearly died a little over two months ago. Gabriel Goode is a five-year-old boy, who on March 28, complained of a stomach ache and was taken to an urgent care facility in Magnolia. It...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

FIRST FRIDAY FARMER & ARTISAN MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM

The courthouse square in downtown Brenham will be filled with nearly four dozen vendors tomorrow (Friday) for the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market. Shoppers can make their way down Baylor and Park Streets from 4 to 7 p.m. to find items like fresh produce, bread and pastries, vegetables, spices, macramé décor, custom-designed accessories and home furnishings.
BRENHAM, TX
yourconroenews.com

Tastefest returns to Conroe with plenty of tasty treats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-year absence during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce’s Tastefest is back but with a twist. With many local restaurants still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, the Chamber has shifted to a format where hungry patrons will be able to visit the participating restaurants June 2-30 for a variety of samplings. But for those Chamber members who don’t have restaurant storefronts, the Chamber hosted a Tastefest launch party on Thursday night at the Lone Star Convention Center. The event featured 35 establishments serving up their best dishes. Tickets are still available to participate in TasteFest in June. To purchase tickets, those interested may visit the following link at https://bit.ly/ConroeTastefest.
CONROE, TX
fox7austin.com

Brookshire Brothers to begin construction on new Lago Vista store

LAGO VISTA, Texas - A new grocery store is coming soon to Lago Vista. Lufkin-based Brookshire Brothers will begin construction this summer on a 41,000-square-foot store along Ranch Road 1431. Construction is projected to be completed in spring 2023. The grocery chain says that starting on April 1, it assumed...
LAGO VISTA, TX
kwhi.com

FAYETTE COUNTY EMS TO LAUNCH A NEW VOLUNTEER PARAMEDIC PROGRAM

Fayette County is in the process of launching a new volunteer paramedic program after their director presented the idea to the Commissioners Court last week. Fayette County EMS Director Josh Vandever made the request after being approached by two different individuals asking if they could volunteer as paramedics. The first...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD CHILD NUTRITION, TDA TO OFFER NO-COST SUMMER MEALS

This summer, Brenham ISD Child Nutrition will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no-cost summer meals. The Seamless Summer Option (SSO) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). Brenham ISD Child Nutrition is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD NAMES ALTON ELEMENTARY ASST. PRINCIPAL AS NEW FEDERAL PROGRAMS COORDINATOR

An assistant principal at Alton Elementary School has been named Brenham ISD’s new Federal Programs Coordinator. The school district today (Thursday) announced that Mary Gold would move to the position, which is responsible for coordinating the district’s state and federal special programs, including state and federal fiscal budget management and grant administration.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM NEXT IN NEED OF SPONSORS, DONATIONS

A youth ministry in Brenham is asking for community support as it begins its summer programs. Brenham NEXT is looking for monthly sponsors and donations to help fund its summer JAM activities. The JAM program serves children grades K-6 with biblical leadership programs, STEP dancing, field trips and summer learning....
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf to break ground on Tomball-area store

Popshelf representatives confirmed in a June 1 email that the retail store will break ground in the coming weeks for a Tomball-area location at the southwest corner of Hwy. 249 and Spring Cypress Road. The company said it is finalizing the due diligence phase as of June 1 for a Popshelf store, which will offer customers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies and party goods at an affordable price. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company. The chain first opened a location in Nashville in fall 2020 and has grown to 65 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations since then. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores in fiscal year 2022, according to the company. An opening timeline for the Tomball store was not yet available. www.popshelf.com.
TOMBALL, TX

