Detroit, MI

Creem returns with digital archive and new editorial staff

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreem, a ’70s and ’80s rock rag that rivaled Rolling Stone in its heyday, has announced its relaunch as a digital publication, newsletter (“Fresh Cream”), and quarterly print magazine. Its site will also feature a digitized version of every back issue from Creem‘s initial 20-year run, available to peruse with a...

www.thefader.com

MetroTimes

Anita Baker brings her show home and James Craig gets booted off the ballot: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Soul songstress Anita Baker has been doing great performing a residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas, but our readers were most interested in the details about her first Detroit show since 1995. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was also in the news after a court ruled that he cannot appear on the Republican gubernatorial primary ballot due to an issue with the signatures his campaign collected.
DETROIT, MI
mycitymag.com

WNEM TV5 News Anchor David Custer

For David Custer, presenting the truth is everything – both as a journalist and personally. As the head news anchor at WNEM TV5 since 2016 and an openly gay man, he has hidden nothing from his viewing audience. Every night, Custer, alongside his friend and co-anchor Meg McLeod anchors the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 10pm broadcasts, providing up-to-date news bulletins and stories ranging from tragic to inspiring. His reporting has earned him seven regional Emmy Awards, several Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Great Lakes Bay Region’s Ruby Award as one of the brightest professionals under the age of 40. His personality, style and local storytelling has won him the coveted My City Magazine City’s Choice Award for Best News Anchor for the last six years. (As of this writing, Custer was nominated for 5 more Emmy Awards.)“It is the job of the journalist to seek the truth, to hold people accountable and expose corruption,” he states. “It is our responsibility to accurately tell a story as it is and hold nothing back.” This is always true of Custer: even when the story is his own.
FLINT, MI
MetroTimes

Anita Baker announced date for Detroit show and you're going to have to be quick

Yesterday, the soul songstress of Saturday morning cleanings finally announced that she would be performing in Detroit after nearly 30 years. This morning, Anita Baker announced the date for her one night only at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. On Friday, July 22, the "Sweet Love" singer will return to the Motor City for a special homecoming performance.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit's African World Festival returns to Hart Plaza this year

We’re dubbing 2022 as the year of “return to Hart Plaza,” first with the Movement Festival and now the African World Festival. After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for the past several years, Detroit’s biggest celebration of African culture will return to Hart Plaza this summer.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Plymouth couple freshens up a 1950s bungalow

Michael and Danielle Gutelli believe in practicing what they preach. When the owners of the Design Build firm Clark + Aldine moved back to metropolitan Detroit after a decade in Chicago, they decided to narrow their search by focusing on two things on their “want” list — something on the water, or something in an area with a walkable downtown.
PLYMOUTH, MI
US 103.1

New Owner Shares Big Plans for Kid Rock’s Detroit Home

The woman who purchased Kid Rock's home on the Detroit River says she has big plans for the property and that it gives her a connection to her late husband. Amy Trahey, who purchased the 6,000 square foot home about a month ago, says the famous Michigan rock star left plenty of his personal belongings behind. In the video below, she tells WXYZ-TV that there are items all over the home that exude Kid Rock's signature style.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'On the Line': This city has no high school

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Producer: Cary Junior II and Darcie Moran, with help from Miriam Marini and Emma Stein. Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman. Guests: Free Press education equity reporter Lily Altavena; Tesha Jordan, a Highland Park mother of teenage twins; Shamayim Harris,...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Cars 108

15 Must-See Rock Concerts Coming to Detroit This Year

There are so many amazing artists coming to Michigan this year, with many making their way into Detroit. From venues that hold 1,000 people to stadiums that can handle a whopping 40,000 people, Detroit can handle any size act that comes to town. We already told you about all the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Top 10 Takeover dining series: Tickets for Coriander Kitchen and Farm go on sale Friday

Tickets for the next Top 10 Takeover dining series event go on sale at noon Thursday for Free Press subscribers, with general ticket sales following at noon Friday. The event is June 22 at Coriander Kitchen and Farm in Detroit. The Top 10 Takeover series returned this year to in-person dining after pivoting to Top 10 Takeout amid the pandemic. ...
DETROIT, MI
Newswise

Henry Ford Health is First in the World to Offer Latest Advancement in MR-Guided Radiation Therapy

Newswise — DETROIT (June 2, 2022) – Henry Ford Health is the first in the world to complete a full course of patient treatments using the latest advancement in magnetic resonance (MR)-guided radiation therapy, which integrates real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and linear acceleration to deliver precise and accurate radiation treatment more rapidly than ever before.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park Saturday Night Market series starts this weekend

The freaks come out at night in downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park. And by freaks, we mean small businesses and vendors. The park’s Saturday Night Market series starts back up on Saturday, June 4, and runs through Aug. 27. A variety of vendors slinging handmade jewelry, food, artwork, sweet treats, and beyond will post up at Beacon Park every Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The market itself is free to attend but of course, bring cash to support the local vendors or grab a late-night snack. There will also be live music and the atmosphere is generally family-friendly so feel free to bring the kids. Or, you know, not.
DETROIT, MI

