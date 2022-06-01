ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

UPDATE: 14-year-old boy found safe

By Dionne Johnson
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — UPDATE, 9:34 a.m., June 3: The missing teen was found safe.

ORIGINAL POST, 4:26 p.m., June 1: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen riding a blue mountain bike Tuesday evening in Duson, the sheriff’s office said.

Crowley Police: concerns about youth crime following shooting

He is 5’5″, weighs 140 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

If you see Christopher, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

