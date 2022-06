Funhouse Lounge presents “The Legend of Georgia McBride” by Matthew Lopez. He’s young, he’s broke, his landlord’s knocking at the door, and he’s just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is struggling with his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business—and himself. This hip-shakin’ heartwarming tale explores what happens when one man trades in his blue suede shoes for platform pumps and discovers he ain’t nothin’ but a drag queen.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO