Downtown Books in Manteo has author events coming up this week, including one for a book that has been much-anticipated by locals and visitors alike. John Railey, author of Andy Griffith’s Manteo: His Real Mayberry, will appear at the Dare County Arts Council on June 1 – Andy’s birthday – to talk about his book, take questions from the audience and sign books. This event will begin at 6 p.m. To pre-reserve books, visit duckscottage.com.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO