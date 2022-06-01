ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Ross Shares Thoughts On People Who Beg For Handouts, Waka Flocka Responds

By Amber Corrine
 2 days ago

Rick Ross is no stranger to unapologetically saying how he feels while ruffling some feathers. On Tuesday (May 31), “Da Boss” found his views being debated when he made an Instagram post explaining his thoughts on people who “beg” for handouts.

“I already know how it go,” Rozay started. “That’s why I go hard because I know how it go. You could be in a room full of the wealthiest motherfu**ers in the world and tell them, ‘I have nothing, I’m hungry.’ They’re going to look at you and say, ‘Well what the f**k are you doing standing next to me begging? Why the f**k aren’t you working?’”

He then added to his rhetoric, “‘What the f**k have you established? What have you done with yourself since the fu**ing beginning of time? Where’s your brother? Where’s your mother? Where’s your father? Where’s your kinfolk? You don’t have any friends? You don’t have anything to establish yourself or worth something in anyone’s life?’ That’s what they’re going to tell you. If you think begging is going to get you something, you fu**ed up.”

The post not only provoked thoughts from fans of the Richer Than I Ever Been artist, but also rapper Waka Flocka Flame, who collaborated with “the biggest boss” on the 2009 remix of the club-banger “O Let’s Do It.” The IG story made its way to DJ Akademiks’ feed where Waka challenged the ethos of the Maybach Music Group CEO with a comment that reads: “But where’s the morality?”

Although Ross hasn’t made it his business to comment on Waka as of yet, fans can be sure that Ross will continue speaking his mind about various topics, as he recently went off about those buying into the metaverse. Ross demanded to see the “fake” money that is being claimed to have been made.

“That’s the thing about the boss,” Ross said in another Instagram video . “The metaverse, crypto y’all get so much money where you at? Where you at? Show us and I don’t mean I’m trying to show money, I got a lot of money I don’t even need that fake money but show my homies what the metaverse about.”

If two things are for sure, don’t ask Rick Ross for a handout and show him the money!

