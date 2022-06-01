ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIDEO: Plane crash under investigation in Simsbury

FOX 61

Plane crash investigation underway in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. — A plane crashed into a tree in Ellington on Saturday, according to the Ellington Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Somers Road. There are no injuries reported at this time. The events that led up to the crash have not been confirmed.
ELLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Wrong way driver involved in multicar accident

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - A wrong way driver was involved in a multicar accident on Route 8 in Seymour on Saturday. It occurred between exits 22 and 23. There is no word on the condition of the occupants at this time.
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 66 closed due to crash

PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 66 in Portland, near the St. Clements Castle, is closed due to a crash. The Fire Department is warning drivers to avoid the area.
PORTLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

Officials investigate car found in Connecticut River

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) -Dive teams were called to the Connecticut River in Middletown for a car in the water early Saturday. Dive Teams from three departments, as well as firefighters from Middletown and Portland fire were called to River Road and Eastern Drive on reports of a car in the water.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman, man suffer serious injuries from stabbing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman and man both suffered serious injuries from what’s being called a domestic-violence-related stabbing in Hartford. Police said they responded to an address on Webster Street around 7:15 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they said they found the woman suffering from her injuries.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police make arrest in February homicide case

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges in connection to a February homicide in Hartford. Police said on February 7, Hartford Fire and EMS responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for someone needing medical attention. When emergency crews arrived, they found a dead female with multiple...
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC News: Fatal Head-On Crash & Three Connecticut River Incidents

(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
HADDAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich Fire Department battles structure fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department battles a structure fire on June 4 at 378 Central Ave. The building is a two and a half story, multi-family building. The building was empty when crews searched it. They were able to put out the fire in about an hour.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Car That Fled Crash in South Windsor

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run that happened Friday afternoon in South Windsor. Officials said the crash happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Ellington Road, or Route 30, and Sullivan Avenue. The evading car is a silver SUV with front left side...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two People Hospitalized After Killingly Rollover Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 6 in Killingly, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident happened in the area of Dark Lantern Hill Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. Connecticut State Police said they responded to the crash involving extrication and minor...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

Two injured in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a Hartford shooting Friday morning, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to Webster Street for a report of a female stabbed. At the scene, officers located both a man and woman with serious stab injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. While […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ellington Fire Department: Plane overshoots runway, ends up in trees

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials with the Ellington Fire Department say they are investigating an airplane accident near Ellington Airport. Officials with the CAA confirm the type of airplane is a single engine aircraft. The Ellington Fire Department says the airplane overshot the runway and ended up in the trees.
ELLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Tolland

A 25-year-old West Haven man has died after a crash on Interstate 84 in Tolland just after 5 a.m. Thursday. State police said 25-year-old Conor Patrick Pickering, of West Haven, lost control while driving near the exit 68 off-ramp, skidded off the road and hit a tree. Pickering was brought...
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Car Crash Causes Heavy Delays on I-91 in Windsor

A multi-car crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 91 in Windsor Friday evening. State Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened on the northbound side of the highway between exits 36 and 37. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. The left three lanes of traffic were closed,...
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Head-On Crash Shuts Down Road in Tolland

Connecticut State Police said they're responding to a head-on collision that happened in Tolland Wednesday. Officials said the crash happened on Tolland Stage Road at about 3:15 p.m. Fire officials responded to the scene. The road is closed while authorities investigate. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to take...
WTNH

2 New Haven County teens charged after 5-mile pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police arrested two New Haven County teens and seized two “ghost guns” after a lengthy pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle Thursday. A Fairfield police officer spotted a vehicle on Black Rock Turnpike around 5:30 p.m. that had recently been reported stolen out of New Haven following a reported violent […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-91 North in Meriden Reopens After Vehicle Fire

Interstate 91 North was closed in Meriden because of a vehicle fire, but the highway has since reopened. The fire was between exits 15 and 16, according to CT Travel Smart. No additional information was immediately available.
MERIDEN, CT

