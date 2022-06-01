VIDEO: Plane crash under investigation in Simsbury

ELLINGTON, Conn. — A plane crashed into a tree in Ellington on Saturday, according to the Ellington Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Somers Road. There are no injuries reported at this time. The events that led up to the crash have not been confirmed.
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - A wrong way driver was involved in a multicar accident on Route 8 in Seymour on Saturday. It occurred between exits 22 and 23. There is no word on the condition of the occupants at this time.
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) -Dive teams were called to the Connecticut River in Middletown for a car in the water early Saturday. Dive Teams from three departments, as well as firefighters from Middletown and Portland fire were called to River Road and Eastern Drive on reports of a car in the water.
A man in West Hartford was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle on Friday.
According to police, the 61-year-old victim was walking along the intersection of Main Street and Farmington Avenue around 10:00 a.m. when he was hit.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman and man both suffered serious injuries from what’s being called a domestic-violence-related stabbing in Hartford. Police said they responded to an address on Webster Street around 7:15 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they said they found the woman suffering from her injuries.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges in connection to a February homicide in Hartford. Police said on February 7, Hartford Fire and EMS responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for someone needing medical attention. When emergency crews arrived, they found a dead female with multiple...
(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
A 24-year-old man died from his injuries after he lost control of the car he was driving in Connecticut and crashed into a tree. The crash happened on I-84 in Tolland at about 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2011 Buick Regal CXL was...
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwich Fire Department battles a structure fire on June 4 at 378 Central Ave. The building is a two and a half story, multi-family building. The building was empty when crews searched it. They were able to put out the fire in about an hour.
Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run that happened Friday afternoon in South Windsor. Officials said the crash happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Ellington Road, or Route 30, and Sullivan Avenue. The evading car is a silver SUV with front left side...
Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 6 in Killingly, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident happened in the area of Dark Lantern Hill Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. Connecticut State Police said they responded to the crash involving extrication and minor...
A multi-car crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 91 in Windsor Friday evening. State Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened on the northbound side of the highway between exits 36 and 37. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. The left three lanes of traffic were closed,...
Connecticut State Police said they're responding to a head-on collision that happened in Tolland Wednesday. Officials said the crash happened on Tolland Stage Road at about 3:15 p.m. Fire officials responded to the scene. The road is closed while authorities investigate. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to take...
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police arrested two New Haven County teens and seized two “ghost guns” after a lengthy pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle Thursday. A Fairfield police officer spotted a vehicle on Black Rock Turnpike around 5:30 p.m. that had recently been reported stolen out of New Haven following a reported violent […]
Interstate 91 North was closed in Meriden because of a vehicle fire, but the highway has since reopened. The fire was between exits 15 and 16, according to CT Travel Smart. No additional information was immediately available.
