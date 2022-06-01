INTERVIEW: Managing the effects of inflation

A national baby formula shortage continues to affect Connecticut parents and families. While the federal government coordinates imports from overseas and boosts manufacturing here in the U.S., local communities are finding ways to help each other out. Several formula “drop and swap” events are taking place this weekend. Any residents...
Middletown hosted it's fourth PrideFest, it's one of the state's largest events to support the LGBTQIA2S+ community.
I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.
This year’s National Gun Violence Awareness Day took place as families and communities around the country reckon with a fresh series of fatal mass shootings. While Connecticut has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, they only extend to the state’s borders. Prevention advocates, health care providers and gun violence survivors marked Friday’s awareness day by calling for a stronger federal response to reducing gun violence nationwide.
The Hartford Taste Festival is happening soon and it’s a chance for people near and far to enjoy what the capital city has to offer. Here's your guide for everything to know about the Hartford Taste Festival in Connecticut. What is the Hartford Taste Festival?. This is a celebration...
March to end gun violence held in Newtown. Updated: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:55 AM UTC. |. A march to end gun...
BRISTOL – It was a special year for the Bristol police officers who helped carry the torch on Thursday for the Special Olympics of Connecticut. Officers in Bristol joined departments all over the state in the annual torch run, taking it from police in Wolcott before passing it on at the Farmington town line. For a variety of reasons over the past few years, Special Olympics athletes did not run alongside officers – a tradition generally done in previous torch runs.
In about two years, community members in Enfield should see construction on a new train station. Lawmakers are confident it will serve the town; one that's home to more than 40,000 people and close to the Massachusetts border. While trains pass through Enfield, they never stop. Adding a station to...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gas system was damaged on a busy street in Hartford on Thursday morning. Connecticut Natural Gas crews were called to Park Street. “There was third-party damage to the gas system on Park Street in Hartford,” said Gage Frank, corporate communications manager for Connecticut, Avangrid. “CNG crews are currently working to restore service to those affected customers.”
Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice. Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement: “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult […]
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Farmers across the state are struggling to keep up with rising costs. Old Bishop Farm in Cheshire said the increases in diesel and fertilizer costs have been the most impactful. There has even been an increase in seed prices. It’s also getting more expensive to get...
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A local family was greeted with a splash of surprise when they spotted a whale just a few feet away from their boat and they got it all on camera. On Memorial Day, the Jordan family of five were out on their boat near Race Rock, towards the west end of Fishers Island and were met by one of nature’s beautiful creatures, a whale.
TORRINGTON — Local and state officials, organizers and others spoke of courage, honesty, support and acceptance as the city celebrated the raising of the Pride flag for the first time. More than 50 people gathered in front of City Hall for the event. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5, said...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Friday marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and rallies were planned around Connecticut to remember the victims of what many have called an epidemic. Gov. Ned Lamont spoke at an event in Hartford on Friday morning. The event was at St. Francis Hospital, where many...
I sometimes make fun of the local reviews on Yelp, it amazes me that people are so unforgiving of a place when everyone is so short-staffed. But, sometimes, I agree with their choices, especially when it comes to the Best Donut in Connecticut for 2022. Yelp has just released their...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This week, Channel 3′s small business spotlight takes us to Hartford Artisan Weaving Center, where preserving, promoting, and teaching the craft of hand weaving is their mission. “We teach classes for the public, we run sales and curate exhibits, and we run our artisan program...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Part of Albany Avenue in Hartford will be closed Saturday for an event. Hartford police said Albany Avenue between Garden Street and Williams Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The YMCA at 444 Albany Avenue will be holding a grand opening...
