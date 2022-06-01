INTERVIEW: Managing the effects of inflation

I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO