ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Hot Girl Summer Inspo in Chic Sports Bra, Leggings & Sneakers in New Nike Running Club Campaign

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgsca_0fxRIGiu00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion added the title of personal trainer to her resume in her new collaboration with Nike.

The hitmaker revealed a new campaign image on Instagram yesterday, where she’s dressed in chic sportswear. She posted a series of pictures of her running in fashion-forward functional Nike gear. She wore an asymmetrical black sports bra with a thick strap running across one of her shoulders and two thinner elastic straps with white lettering across the other. She matched the top with a pair of black leggings that featured white detailing on the sides of her legs as well as the signature Nike Swoosh.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

On her feet, she slipped into a pair of black socks and performance-ready Nike sneakers. The shoes included a mesh black upper as well with laces running up to the bottom of her ankles. The bottom of the shoe also included a thick white sole.

The 27-year-old captioned the photo “ Hotties I know y’all have been seeing me get my hot girl summer body ready but now we can do it together Go download the @nike running club app on your phone RIGHT NOW to listen to the hot girl coach give you the inspiration you need to get through your work out.”

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to partnering with her favorite brands. The star has been an ambassador for Coach since 2019. In addition to the leather goods brand, the musician has appeared in Calvin Klein and Savage X Fenty campaigns, as well as commercials and ads for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Popeyes and Tinder over the years.

Elevate your workout with these sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8O9c_0fxRIGiu00

To Buy: Reebok Zig Dynamica Sneaker, $65 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuezS_0fxRIGiu00

To Buy: Adidas Ozelia Shoes, $100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAzzA_0fxRIGiu00

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Rnegd Strap Sneakers, $115 .

Flip through the gallery to see Megan Thee Stallion’s style evolution.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne Goes Viral Helping Style Megan Thee Stallion’s Risky Dress on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cara Delevingne played multiple roles at the Billboard Music Awards last night. Supermodel, red carpet stylist, and most of all, Megan Thee Stallion superfan. While on the red carpet, Delevingne stood behind the superstar rapper advising her on how to pose to show off her custom gown until she eventually jumped into the shot to do it for her. The 29-year-old model lifted up Stallion’s brown and black train that draped behind her. For...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Cardi B Masters Her Tennis Grunt With Normani In Lavender Skirt & Sneakers for ‘Cardi Tries’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B traded her signature stilettos for a pair of tennis shoes in the newest episode of “Cardi Tries.” The series follows the Grammy Award-winning rapper and her friends as they try their hands at new skills. After testing her survival skills, stepping into the ballet studio, officiating a wedding, and giving her husband, Offset, a tattoo, Cardi B invited her friend and “Wild Side” collaborator Normani onto the show to play tennis...
TENNIS
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kate Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Sportswear#Nike Shoes#Leggings Sneakers#Hitmaker
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 3 Appears In Barbershop-Themed Colorway

The Nike LeBron signature shoe line will reach as astounding twentieth model this year, but also playing a major part in the LeBron business for Nike is actually its retro product. Currently, it’s the LeBron 9 that has the podium, while later this year the LeBron 2 will make its grand return, but now we’re learning that the LeBron 3 is headed into the mix as well.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

128K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy