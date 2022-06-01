ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Long in Queen Elizabeth II's shadow, Prince Charles takes greater public role

By DANICA KIRKA
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQXWc_0fxRIFqB00

It’s good to be queen.

No one knows that better than Queen Elizabeth II, who’s showing no signs of stepping aside after 70 years on the throne . But the aging sovereign is giving Prince Charles an increasingly prominent role, delegating more responsibilities to her eldest son and heir.

That became obvious last month when Charles, 73, accompanied by his wife, Camilla, presided over the State Opening of Parliament, one of the monarch’s most important duties.

The subtle transition illustrates the challenges confronting the royal family as the 96-year-old queen remains on the throne but Charles becomes the ever more public face of the monarchy. As Britain celebrates the queen’s Platinum Jubilee this week , the royals are working to cement the position of a sometimes misunderstood heir and demonstrate that the House of Windsor will live on.

“Charles and Camilla are a question mark for the future when it comes to the monarchy,” said Robert Lacey, a royal historian and advisor on the Netflix series “The Crown.” “But we’re not in the state we thought we were 20 years ago, when the prospect of Charles coming to the throne seemed a major challenge. And I think one can say the monarchy rides on British affections today with more horsepower ... than it’s had for many decades.”

Much of that is due to Elizabeth, who on her 21st birthday pledged to serve Britain and the British Commonwealth for her whole life. The queen shows every intention of fulfilling that promise.

But her problems in getting around force her to be more selective in her public engagements and open a door for Charles, who has spent the last three decades trying to overcome the fallout from the messy breakdown of his marriage to the highly popular Princess Diana.

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, whose admitted infidelity and longtime links to Camilla torpedoed his relationship with Diana, known as “the people’s Princess” for her ability to connect with the public. The glamorous young mother of Prince William and Prince Harry died in a Paris car crash in 1997, five years after her split from Charles.

But the public mood has softened since Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Now known as the duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, 74, has taken on roles at more than 100 charities. With a down-to-earth style and sense of humor, she eventually won over many Britons. Her warmth softened Charles’ stuffy image and made him appear more relaxed as he went about the often humdrum tasks of royal duty.

Earlier this year, the queen sought to bolster the couple’s position by expressing her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as “queen consort” when Charles becomes king. Elizabeth's words rejected arguments that the history of the relationship should relegate Camilla to some lower status, transforming her from home wrecker to future consort with the swipe of a pen.

Charles, meanwhile, has been ready to step in whenever required, most dramatically when he presided over the opening of Parliament and delivered the Queen’s Speech, laying out the government’s legislative program.

The event is a symbol of the monarch’s constitutional role as the U.K.'s head of state and is accompanied by ceremonies and pageantry handed down through the centuries to demonstrate the strength of Britain’s political institutions.

The choreography of the day emphasized a queen who was absent, yet still present. Her throne was removed, but in its place the imperial state crown sat propped on a cushion. Charles wore the uniform of an admiral of the fleet — rather than sweeping ermine robes.

“Prince Charles is the longest-serving heir we’ve ever had,” Robert Hardman, author of “Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II,” said. “He’s there. He’s on standby to do whatever needs doing if the queen can’t be there.”

Because Charles has been waiting in the wings for so long, his passions are well known.

For example, he began campaigning for environmental causes long before they were mainstream concerns. He has been accused of meddling in politics, something the monarch is barred from, by speaking up about property developments he opposed and other issues.

During a recent trip to Canada , he waded into a highly charged issue, acknowledging the “pain and suffering” suffered by Indigenous communities that had children taken away and abused at state-sponsored residential schools.

It may be the shape of things to come.

Emily Nash, the royal editor of Hello magazine, said Charles is engaged with people all over the world, particularly on the issue of climate change.

“This is very much about working collaboratively to try and improve things for future generations,’’ Nash said. “And that’s something that Prince Charles is absolutely passionate about.”

Tiwa Adebayo, 23, a journalist and blogger, says the royals need to be more vocal about issues like this, speaking out on topics such as inequality and immigration, if the monarchy is going to be relevant in the future. She cited the Dutch royals as a model for the future.

“I think that’s the sort of monarchy we want,” she said. “And so this kind of not getting involved with politics, but kind of getting involved in politics, not getting too involved in societal issues but speaking when it’s convenient, I don’t think that’s really going to fly anymore.”

For now, Charles has recognized that he can be a bit less stuffy in public — accessible even. Nowhere is that more evident than in a special jubilee appearance on a television soap opera.

Charles and Camilla will surprise residents at a street party held to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee on the long-running BBC show "EastEnders." In a clip shown after a recent episode, partygoers are told, “You have got to see this mystery guest” — before the couple pulls up in a car beside the Queen Vic pub.

Surprise, surprise.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Prince George May Never Be King, Monarchy Could Allegedly Be Abolished After Prince Charles, Duke Of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already informed their eldest son, Prince George, about his future role in the monarchy. However, some believed that he might not see that day coming because the future of the British monarchy is uncertain. Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Prince George And His...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Robert Lacey
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down Before Their Royal Wedding? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Upset After This Secret Was Exposed

Kate Middleton has been enjoying a certain level of privacy even though she’s technically considered a public figure. Even though she represents Queen Elizabeth and supports Prince William, Middleton is still able to keep certain aspects of her life private. For instance, royal fans only get information about Middleton’s children from her or Prince William, and they rarely share photos to commemorate special occasions.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#British Royal Family#Uk#The House Of Windsor
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Princess Charlotte Had the Sassiest Sister Moment with Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte confirmed she's still the queen of sass during her debut carriage ride at this year's Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. On Thursday morning, the royal rode in her first carriage procession down the Mall alongside her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as her mom Kate Middleton and grandmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Cambridge children — who all matched in varying shades of blue — were technically on duty, and enthusiastically waved to the thousands of well-wishers on the street. However, at one point, Charlotte decided to take a break from the hoopla and stopped waving. Her younger brother Louis continued — that is, until Charlotte grabbed his hand and placed it firmly in his lap.
WORLD
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Eugenie was the only royal bride without a veil on her wedding day

As with all royal brides, Princess Eugenie looked simply stunning when she married Jack Brooksbank – but did you notice one very important accessory was missing?. While Kate Middleton rocked a 6ft veil for her 2011 nuptials with Prince William and Meghan Markle chose an impressive 16.5ft long veil for her 2018 big day with Prince Harry, Eugenie chose to forego the traditional headpiece. On 12 October 2018, the Queen's granddaughter stepped out in an exquisite emerald tiara and a gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which was specifically designed to show off her scoliosis scar.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
312K+
Followers
62K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy