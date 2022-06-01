ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs activate OF Jason Heyward, place SP Drew Smyly on injured list

By 670 The Score Staff
 2 days ago

(670 The Score) The Cubs have activated outfielder Jason Heyward and placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Heyward has been on the injured list since May 17 with an undisclosed condition, an indication it was related to Covid-19. He is hitting .208 this season. The Cubs have Heyward starting in right field and batting eighth for Wednesday night’s game against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Smyly is 2-5 with a 3.80 ERA over nine starts this season. He left his start during Monday night’s second game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field in the fourth inning due to the oblique injury. It’s not clear how long Smyly is expected to be sidelined.

The Cubs also recalled right-handed reliever Michael Rucker from Triple-A Iowa and optioned outfielder Nelson Velazquez. Right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow strain.

