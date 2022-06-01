ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Canada to try decriminalising small amounts of drugs

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFpG1_0fxRHtfg00

Canada has announced that British Columbia (BC) will receive a criminal code exemption allowing the province to temporarily decriminalise the possession of small amounts of drugs.

BC requested the exemption after more than 2,000 people died of overdoses in the province last year.

The three-year limited trial is the first time Canada has tried such a measure, allowing adults to possess a combined total of 2.5 grams of cocaine, opioids , methamphetamine and MDMA , the BBC reported.

The substances will remain illegal but adults who are found to have an allowed amount intended for personal use will not face arrest, be charged, or have their drugs confiscated. Information on social and health services will instead be provided.

BC made the request to the federal government last year “to remove the shame that often prevents people from reaching out for life-saving help”.

On Tuesday, the federal minister of mental health and addictions, Carolyn Bennett, said that “for too many years, the ideological opposition to harm reduction has cost lives”.

“We are doing this to save lives, but also to give people using drugs their dignity and choices,” she added.

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart said the measure “marks a fundamental rethinking of drug policy that favours healthcare over handcuffs”.

The trial will be conducted between 31 January 2023 to 31 January 2026. The exemption won’t apply on school campuses, at childcare facilities, airports, or to members of the Canadian military.

Five years ago, BC announced that the overdose crisis was officially a public health emergency. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, overdose deaths reached all-time high levels. More than 9,000 people have died from overdoses in BC since 2016.

Regions across the country have called for a change in drug policy. Several public health officials have called for some decriminalisation, as have the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

The trial could become “a template for other jurisdictions across Canada,” Ms Bennett suggested, according to the BBC.

In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the US to remove criminal penalties for possessing some drugs. The state subsequently registered a drop in drug arrests but it has prompted a debate concerning if the measure led more drug users to seek help.

Recreational use of marijuana was legalised in Canada in 2018.

Comments / 5

Related
Mic

Canada is decriminalizing small amounts of opioids, cocaine, MDMA, and meth

Canada is taking a huge next step toward drug safety. This week, the province of British Columbia received approval from Canada’s federal government to proceed with a three-year experiment in decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of drugs. This legislation comes after local research connected record numbers of overdoses to fear of arrest by folks in need of medical care or sobriety resources.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Canada trials decriminalising cocaine, MDMA and other drugs

Canada has announced it will temporarily decriminalise the possession of small amounts of some illicit drugs in British Columbia (BC). The province asked for the criminal code exemption after overdoses claimed more than two thousand lives in BC last year. This time-limited three-year trial is the first of its kind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Vice

The Future of Drugs Is a Synthetic Cocktail From Hell

When Keisha, a drug dealer based in British Columbia, Canada, first told me she considered fentanyl “safe,” I scoffed in disbelief. Fentanyl—an opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin—is the main driver of drug deaths in the U.S. and Canada, where it’s been linked to at least 250,000 fatal overdoses in the past decade.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Bennett
studyfinds.org

Mixing ibuprofen with common hypertension drugs may cause permanent kidney damage

WATERLOO, Ontario — If you’re currently taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension, researchers from the University of Waterloo warn that taking ibuprofen could be a very harmful combination. Scientists report combining the three drugs can result in acute kidney injury among certain medical profiles. In some cases, these kidney injuries can be permanent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Possession#Canada#Recreational Drugs#Mdma
thefreshtoast.com

Can You Ask Your Doctor For A Cannabis Prescription Instead Of Painkillers?

Keep in mind that doctors are a wealth of knowledge, but medical marijuana and its benefits are a very new science and not all medical professionals are up to date with the latest developments. It is completely understandable to have skepticism towards prescription pain medication. America’s opioid crisis continues to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Vancouver, CA
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Fish Off The Coast of Florida Test Positive For Numerous Pharmaceutical Drugs, New Study Finds

Bonefish off the coast of Florida have tested positive for numerous pharmaceutical drugs, according to a new study. The study was conducted over three years by researchers at the Florida International University and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of bonefish and tarpon. The researchers found pharmaceutical contaminants in the blood and other tissues of bonefish in Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys, according to the University’s news release.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy