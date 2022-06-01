ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘American Psycho’ Scribe Guinevere Turner Teams With Director Andrew Troy For Adoption Drama ‘Midnight In The Orange Grove’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CW10t_0fxRHZDG00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Andrew Troy is gearing up to direct the feature Midnight in the Orange Grove —an adoption drama based on true-life events, which he wrote with Guinevere Turner ( American Psycho ).

The film will tell the story of a young woman who is jarred into remembering a tragedy long buried in her subconscious. Through therapy, a blossoming romance and the appearance of a mysterious woman, past and present collide as she’s forced to confront the murder-suicide that changed her life as a child.

The production companies involved with Midnight in the Orange Grove are Troy Entertainment and WWPS.tv. Troy and Ambi Group’s Luca Matrundola ( Waiting for the Barbarians ) will produce alongside Archie Hernandez, Candi Guterres, and former Alloy Entertainment Creative Executive Jennifer Wu ( Gossip Girl ), who was involved in the script’s development. Turner will exec produce with Warren Anzalone, Cary Wayne Moore and longtime Anonymous Content exec Paul Green, who is also producing Troy’s upcoming film, I Am a Man – The True Story of Chief Standing Bear in connection with WWPS. Alisha Stickney is serving as co-producer, with Adrienne Stern handling casting.

The filmmakers behind Midnight will seek to be inclusive of the adoption and foster care community in the telling of this story. Stickney has launched a variety of campaigns aimed at supporting adoption and domestic violence programs, having been raised by adoptive parents herself. The filmmakers intend to donate a percentage of proceeds toward these programs, utilizing the film as a platform to draw ongoing attention toward them.

Troy is a writer-producer whose Nicolls Seminfalist script I Am a Man – The True Story of Chief Standing Bear is currently in development as a feature, which he will direct and exec produce alongside Green. Turner is best known for co-writing Mary Harron’s classic film American Psycho , based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name—also previously penning Harron’s 2018 film Charlie Says and several episodes of Showtime’s The L Word , among other projects. The pair first connected at the Sundance 2010 premiere of the film The Runaways , produced by Troy’s former business partner. While they’d discussed other projects in the past, Midnight will be their first film together.

“Even before I knew her, I’ve always loved Guinevere’s unique raw edgy story telling ability. She’s been a constant champion for women throughout her career. This diverse cast is driven by three female lead characters and thus I’m grateful to be able to include Guinevere’s distinctive voice,” said Troy. “Discussing the story over dinner, I discovered that she too has a connection to many of the topics in Midnight that are similar to her own experiences, a common thread that has touched a variety of people who’ve read the script. It’s been a joy collaborating with Guinevere. I’m blessed to have her support along with many of my closest filmmaker friends who are all a big part of this production.”

“As an adoptee, the Midnight script deeply and directly resonates with me because the story successfully encapsulates the truest essence of adoption–that providing a child with a loving and nurturing family has lasting, life-changing effects,” added Stickney. ” It took losing my own adopted mother to Alzheimer’s to fully appreciate this, and every day I wish I could thank her for her incredible impact on my life. We adoptees each have our own unique story to tell, and I’m thrilled that my producing partners are passionate about empowering the adoption community to tell this one together. Films like Midnight that showcase these important topics are exactly why I came to Hollywood.”

Troy is represented by Trinity Artists International; Turner by Gotham Group, Jaret Entertainment and Virtual Matter.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Deadline

‘Black Cake’: Adrienne Warren To Star In Hulu Drama Series, Andrew Dosunmu To Direct Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Adrienne Warren is set as a lead in Hulu drama series Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Andrew Dosunmu (Where Is Kyra?) has been tapped to direct the pilot episode of the project, which landed at the Disney streamer with a straight-to-series order last fall. Black Cake, based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson, marks a reunion for Warren with Cerar, Kaplan and Disney following their collaboration on Women of the Movement. Warren starred as Mamie Till-Mobley in the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Katherine Heigl, EP & Star Of Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’, Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actor-producer Katherine Heigl (Firefly Lane) for representation. Heigl is an Emmy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe nominee who currently exec produces and stars in Netflix’s popular series Firefly Lane. The drama from creator Maggie Friedman is based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name. It centers on Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), who support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens in the 1970s to their forties in the early 2000s. Heigl recently completed shooting the show’s second...
NFL
Variety

Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ Casts ‘The Tourist’ Star Danielle Macdonald (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Danielle Macdonald has been cast in the Natasha Lyonne-led Peacock series “Poker Face,” which hails from creator Rian Johnson. Macdonald is the latest addition to the growing cast. In addition to Lyonne, previously announced cast members include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, and David Castañeda. Plot and character details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Macdonald broke out in her starring role in the 2017 film “Patti Cake$,” in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guinevere Turner
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Mary Harron
Deadline

Raquel Nave Signs With Paradigm, Boards Open Road Thriller ‘Black Flies’ Opposite Sean Penn & Tye Sheridan

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Raquel Nave has signed with Paradigm—having recently wrapped a breakout role in the dramatic thriller Black Flies from Open Road and Sculptor Media. The film from director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire (A Prayer Before Dawn), based on Shannon Burke’s novel of the same name, has Nave starring alongside Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan, Katherine Waterston, Michael Pitt and Mike Tyson. Black Flies is about the paramedics who save our lives—and the toll it inflicts on theirs. It is a view of life on the streets and one medic’s struggle to maintain his desire to help, despite his...
NFL
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Watch The Moment The Depp-Heard Trial Verdict Was Read In Courtroom

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial announced a verdict today in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. It found Heard liable on all three of the claims against her and Depp liable on two of her three claims against him. The verdict was announced at noon PT. Depp, who has been performing with guitar legend Jeff Beck in the U.K., was not there for the announcement. Heard, dressed all in black, fought back tears as the jury’s findings were announced one by one. Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Reporting...
NFL
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Grove#The Midnight#Domestic Violence#Film Star#American Psycho#Troy Entertainment#Ambi Group#Barbarians#Wwps
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
Deadline

How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are almost upon us, with four days’ worth of events featuring some of the biggest stars coming up on the BBC and ABC News. A packed schedule is incoming across the next four days, with Britons handed an additional day’s holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and huge street parties planned across the UK. In the U.S., viewers will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News following an agreement struck between the network and BBC Studios. This includes Saturday’s mega celebration...
WORLD
TVLine

CBS Orders 3 New Drama Series Amid Cancellation Spree

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Elizabeth Mitchell Explains Why Mariska Hargitay Is ‘The Best Lead’

Actress Elizabeth Mitchell has long been a familiar face in the primetime television drama scene. Currently, Mitchell is appearing in the CBS procedural series FBI: International. In this role, Mitchell is portraying Angela Cassidy, the mysterious and estranged mother of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester. However, before this, Mitchell had a couple of turns on another Dick Wolf television drama hit, Law & Order: SVU. And, the longtime actress discussed her time with the popular Dick Wolf-led franchise series installment recently during a discussion with Looper. Remembering her time with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay while on the set.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Queen Withdraws From Friday Platinum Jubilee Service After Suffering “Discomfort” During Thursday Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II has withdrawn from attending the UK’s Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The monarch has expressed her reluctance to stay away in a statement, which added that her son The Prince of Wales will be representing her the service, which will be televised on Friday as part of the second day of celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne. The decision for the Queen to stay at home comes after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s first full day of celebrations....
NFL
OK! Magazine

Brad Pitt 'Still Talks To Shiloh & The Twins,' Insider Reveals: 'But They're Not As Close As They Were'

Brad Pitt hasn't been on the best terms with his six kids — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — over the years, but according to a source, there are a few he keeps in touch with. "He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider told Star magazine, adding that he doesn't speak to three of his kids. "But they're not as close as they were." ANGELINA JOLIE & BRAD PITT'S KIDS ARE ALL GROWN UP — THIS IS WHAT THE FEUDING EXES' SIX CHILDREN ARE UP TO TODAYThese days,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
Deadline

Amber Heard Wants To Appeal Jury Decision In Favor Of Johnny Depp, Her Attorney Tells ‘Today’: “She Has Some Excellent Grounds For It”

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard’s attorney, appearing on NBC’s Today, said that her client “absolutely” wants to appeal a Virginia jury’s decision in favor of Johnny Depp, finding that the actress is liable for defamation in her Washington Post op ed claiming domestic abuse. “She has some excellent grounds for it,” Elaine Bredehoft told Savannah Guthrie. In the interview, Bredehoft blamed a number of factors for Heard’s loss, citing evidentiary decisions as well as the influence of social media. “She was demonized here,” Bredehoft said. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been...
NFL
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Appears On Buckingham Palace Balcony For Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The first main event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded shortly after 1pm local time in London today. Eyes were on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace where the monarch made her first appearance at about 12:30pm on a beautiful day one might call fit for a queen. She has rarely been seen in public of late owing to health problems in the past year. From her vantage point, she inspected the troops with the Duke of Kent as the Trooping the Colour neared its conclusion. At just before 1pm local,...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy