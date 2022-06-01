ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This weekend in Philly: Pride events, Roots Picnic, Porchfest and more

By Holli Stephens
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend in Philly: 50 years after Philadelphia’s first Gay Pride demonstration in 1972, new organizer PHL Pride Collective is reimagining Pride with LGBTQ+ events all weekend, including a march on Sunday. Head to the Roots Picnic, now a two-day festival, and hear headliner and “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul" Mary J. Blige backed by the Roots. Or stroll through West Philly for free music pouring from porches across four neighborhoods.

EVENT: PHL Pride 50: Our Community, Our Joy
DATE: Friday through Sunday
WHERE: Various locations in Philadelphia
DETAILS: Pride this year will look different this weekend, with new organizer PHL Pride Collective focusing more on smaller, inclusive, community-centered events that honor the origins of LGBTQ+ liberation. On Sunday, instead of a parade, there will be a community march from the National Constitution Center to the Gayborhood, with three stops along the way. After the march, stick around for a new festival in the Gayborhood, with food, drink, performances and activities for kids.
PRICE: Free to attend

EVENT: Drag Afternoon Tea
DATE/TIME: Every Saturday in June at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, 120 S. 17th St., Center City
DETAILS: Take part in a time-honored tradition and join Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia for an afternoon tea. There will be classics like scones, tea sandwiches, macaroons and more.
PRICE: Tickets start at $75

EVENT: Gay Old Time
DATE/TIME: Thursday, 8 to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., Northern Liberties
DETAILS: See some familiar faces and get to know some funny up-and-coming comics in this LGBTQ+ showcase.
PRICE: Tickets start at $15

EVENT: Paint with Pride
DATE/TIME: Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m.
WHERE: 1040 Creative, 1040 N. 2nd St., #301, Northern Liberties
DETAILS: Get creative during this special workshop and make your very own rainbow-themed collage and a hand-printed wearable work of art. Register in advance , but there will also be walk-ins if space allows.
PRICE: $35

EVENT: Pride Kick-Off Happy Hour and Keg Tapping
DATE/TIME: Thursday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front St., Fishtown
DETAILS: Celebrate Pride Month with new release from Evil Genius Beer Company #loveislove. Watch the keg tapping at 6:30 p.m. and enjoy happy hour food and drink specials.
PRICE: Pay as you go

EVENT: Roots Picnic
DATE/TIME: Saturday and Sunday; schedule has yet to be finalized
WHERE: The Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Ave., West Fairmount Park
DETAILS: Celebrating its 15th year, The Roots Picnic is making its return after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus — and it’s making up for lost time with a two-day lineup featuring Mary J. Blige with the Roots, Summer Walker, Wizkid and Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan.
PRICE: $225, but prices are expected to increase

EVENT: First Friday: Daymé Arocena & the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival
DATE/TIME: Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.
WHERE: The Barnes Foundation
DETAILS: In partnership with the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival , the Barnes Foundation’s First Friday showcases renowned Cuban singer/songwriter Daymé Arocena and special guests. There will be gallery talks and tours as well as cocktails and light fare.
PRICE: $28 with registration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T52Aw_0fxRHTuu00
Coatesville Strawberry Festival Photo credit Courtesy of Coatesville Strawberry Festival

EVENT: Coatesville Strawberry Festival
DATE: Thursday through Sunday
WHERE: 201 Reeceville Road, Coatesville
DETAILS: The four-day festival will include three performance stages, amusement rides, vendors and plenty of food. On Friday, weather permitting there will be a fireworks display beginning at 9:45 p.m.
PRICE: Free entry then pay as you go

EVENT: West Philly Porchfest
DATE/TIME: Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Across Cedar Park, Spruce Hill, Squirrel Hill and Walnut Hill in West Philly
DETAILS: More than 140 West Philly porches played host to nearly 300 musicians during Porchfest last year. This year, organizers are expecting a similar turnout. Walk through Cedar Park, Spruce Hill, Squirrel Hill and Walnut Hill to hear an array of music.
PRICE: Free to attend

