ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here Are The Best French Fries In All Of Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaJIR_0fxRHPO000
Photo: Getty Images

Fries are quite literally the perfect side. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. You can even shake it up and have sweet potato fries.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best fries, and they're not from chain restaurants. The website states, "And while the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great , sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path. Don't worry: We have you covered."

According to the website, the best fries in all of Arizona come from Diablo Burger in Flagstaff. So what sets this eatery's fries above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"This local restaurant specializes in Belgian fries. The method requires the potatoes to be fried, sit and cool for several hours, and then be fried again. The potatoes are cut thicker but don't lose any crispness with their size. Diablo serves these culinary works of art with your choice of seven dipping sauces, including hatch chile mayo or spicy honey mustard."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best cupcake.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Long Time Favorite Restaurant Now Closed, Rising Rent Cited

A long time favorite restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For restaurants that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic closures as well as the subsequent food shortages and difficulty locating employees, there are still many uphill battles to be fought. One problem specifically for restaurant owners in greater Phoenix is the rising cost of rent. Rental costs are shooting through the roof, affecting more than a few restaurants in the region. This now includes a local restaurant that had been open and serving the Chandler community for 15 years.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Texas BBQ Restaurant Opening in Town

Enjoy some mouthwatering BBQ.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. If there’s one food style that has long gone well with the warm weather of summer, it’s BBQ. Around greater Tucson, there are several fantastic destinations to dine in or carry out BBQ, and now, there is about to be another, coming directly from the meat-loving state of Texas.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Greyson F

California Sub Shop Opening 6 Locations Around Town

New sandwich options are coming to metro Phoenix.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. The classic sandwich has been a staple for just about everyone over the years. There’s something comforting about an expertly made sandwich that’s packed full of toppings. And yet making the perfect sandwich at home is surprisingly difficult. It takes all kinds of toppings and ingredients to craft. It’s often more expensive to scrounge up everything from the grocery store than to just head out to a restaurant and have the sandwich made for you. Well, for sandwich lovers here in metro Phoenix, things are about to get easier and tastier with the launch of a new sandwich shop.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Long Term Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

Opening a restaurant is a risky business. In the end, few owners are able to call it quits on their own terms. They are forced to close for one reason or another. Over the last year or so there have been many compounding hurdles owners have had to deal with, ranging from the COVID pandemic all the way to labor problems, product shortages, and finding a medium between employee wages and offering affordable prices to draw in customers. However, one metro Phoenix restaurant is shutting down, and this time it is exclusively the decision of the owners.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant Closes After Just 6 Months

There's one fewer Italian restaurants now open in Phoenix.Paish Zaini/Unsplash. In any kind of business, it can take years before it turns a profit. According to Touch Bistro, most restaurants don’t turn a profit until somewhere from three to five years. However, not all restaurants make it this long. In fact, many businesses end up folding far sooner for various reasons. And, in the cast of one restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the establishment didn’t make it to the one-year mark.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Art#Food Drink#Getty Images Fries#Mcdonald#Shake Shack#Diablo Burger#Belgian
lonelyplanet.com

Arizona's Havasu Falls closed to visitors for the remainder of 2022

Those hoping to get a permit to hike to the halcyon blue-green waters of Havasu Falls on the Havasupai land in Arizona will have to wait another year as the tribal council has announced its lands will stay closed to visitors until 2023. In an announcement on its website, the...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

90-year-old local restaurant to buy closed bakery

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Giminetti's Baking Company was set to close permanently but it will receive new life from Pompilio's in Newport. The owners of Giminetti's in Walnut Hills, which had been open for 37 years, made the announcement that the bakery would shut its doors in February, despite a rebranding attempt and a new chef. They said they were retiring.
CINCINNATI, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Invasive Watersnakes Invading Arizona

Arizona is known for its snakes and vegetation. Officially, the state houses over 40 species of snakes, 21 of which are venomous. Phoenix is said to have the highest number of snakes. Places such as Gold Canyon, north Scottsdale, and other open-space areas in Phoenix, Arizona see more snakes than others. Previously, Arizona had no established watersnake species. However, recent sightings hint that that might be changing. Discover the invasive watersnakes invading Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Outdoor Life

Fisherman Catches Giant 5-Pound Redear Sunfish on Lake Havasu

Zac Mickle caught a monster redear sunfish on Lake Havasu, which sits on the Arizona and California state line. The lake is perhaps the most renowned panfish water in the country. It appears on almost every panfish fanatics bucket list of places they want to fish, and for good reason. It yields giant fish each season.
HOBBIES
Eater

How a Family Fruit Stand Became Northern California’s Best-Kept Pie Secret

It started with a fruit stand. In 1950, Sam Ikeda had the idea to cut out the middleman and sell oranges, juicy peaches, ripe pears, and other fruit grown on his small farm directly to customers. He and his wife Sally formed a partnership with Everett Gibson, another farmer with strong business contacts, to start a roadside stall. They set up shop off Highway 40, which was then not more than a two-lane road conveying travelers from Sacramento to Reno. This was well before the idea of getting fresh fruit direct from a farmer became a quintessentially Californian thing to do, making the fledgling farm-to-table operation a couple decades ahead of its time.
FOOD & DRINKS
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy