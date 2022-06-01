ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Bill filed to change hotel occupancy tax allocations in Buncombe County

By Anjali Patel
my40.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A bill has been filed in the North Carolina legislature that would change how hotel occupancy taxes are allocated in Buncombe County. Sens. Chuck Edwards, Julie Mayfield and Warren Daniel...

my40.tv

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Waynesville leaders oppose bill that would strip ability to regulate ETJs

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An emergency meeting in Waynesville on Friday night focused on a bill working its way through the state legislature. Town leaders passed a resolution against Senate Bill 170, which they said would strip the power from Haywood County towns when it comes to planning and zoning certain areas.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Government
my40.tv

Hendersonville leaders consider expanding where day centers for homeless can be built

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council on Thursday, June 2, will consider expanding where day centers for folks experiencing homelessness can be built. Local architect Tamara Peacock, who is also a member of the city's planning board, is proposing changing the city's supplemental standards so that a day center may be adjacent to a residential district and/or residential use if a buffer is implemented. That buffer must consist of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in height. She's also proposing changing standards so that a parcel on which a day center is situated can be within 200 feet of a residential district if a buffer consisting of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in h.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Farmland in Polk, Henderson counties preserved by land trust

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Western North Carolina farms are preserved for generations to come, thanks to efforts by a nonprofit land trust. Conserving Carolina says it worked with landowners to protect San Felipe Farm in Polk County and much of Plumlea Farm in Henderson County, for a total of 41 acres.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Daniel
Person
Chuck Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Occupancy#Advertising#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Wlos#Tda#Senate
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 10, 2022. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
my40.tv

U.S. National Whitewater Center eyes expansion in Western North Carolina

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — A new outdoor recreation center has been announced for Western North Carolina. Charlotte-based U.S. National Whitewater Center announced plans to expand Wednesday. “It’s news to us, as well," Mills River Town Manager Daniel Cobb said. "We’ve reached out to the Whitewater Center to see...
MILLS RIVER, NC
my40.tv

Recount underway for two primary races in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Recounts are underway in Buncombe County for two races in the May 17 primary. Election workers are busy doing machine recounts for just over 54,000 ballots from the statewide primary. The Buncombe County Election Services director said they decided to go through all of the ballots cast, even though just two races are being reexamined.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Seeing Green: NC medical marijuana bill sparks controversy

The N.C. General Assembly may be fine-tuning Senate Bill 711, aka the Compassionate Care Act, a bill to legalize cannabis as a treatment option for certain medical conditions. But critics of the current bill say it would make entering the medical marijuana industry inaccessible to many in North Carolina. arts.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy