ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8IyP_0fxRH6wg00
Montana Schools Chief Bus Violation FILE - Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen speaks at a rally opposing mask requirements in schools in front of the state capitol in Helena, Mont., on Oct. 1, 2021. Arntzen was cited on May 26, for illegally passing a school bus in a residential subdivision. She entered a no contest plea to the charge on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 was fined $100 and can have the citation removed from her driving record if she does not have any other driving violations for 60 days. Arntzen has said she does not recall the May 19 incident. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels, File) (Iris Samuels)

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Montana's top schools official was fined $100 after she pleaded no contest to a citation alleging she illegally passed a stopped school bus while children were boarding.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen on Wednesday entered the plea meaning that she did not not admit guilt but was not contesting the charge, according to Helena Municipal Court records.

Arntzen was cited last week for illegally passing the bus in a residential subdivision on the morning of May 19.

She said she does not recall the incident, but the East Helena Public Schools bus driver recognized her and wrote down the license plate of the pickup truck that passed the bus, according to police reports. The school district also gave Helena police two photos from the school bus video camera showing the incident.

Helena Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson suspended $400 of the $500 fine and ordered that Arntzen could have the citation removed from her driving record if she has no traffic violations over the next two months, court documents said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Siblings sentenced in 1993 California cold case murder

REDDING, Calif. — A brother and sister have been sentenced for their involvement in a 1993 cold case murder in California. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says Curtis Dean Culver and Shanna Nicole Culver, were sentenced last week for their involvement in a 1993 cold case murder of Frank McAlister in California. Both were sentenced to voluntary manslaughter, robbery in concert, and multiple assault charges. Curtis was charged with 35 years in prison and Shanna was charged with 20 years in prison.
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsie Arntzen
WSOC Charlotte

Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars. The officials are also...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

After groundbreaking slave reparations report, what next?

Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to publicly document its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans but wondered if the slew of recommendations in its report released this week will result in measurable change. Justin Hansford, a longtime reparations advocate and law professor at Howard...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Bus Driver#Ap#Helena Municipal Court#The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte

Slave reparations advocates hail historic California report

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The slavery reparations movement hit a watershed moment Wednesday with the release of an exhaustive report detailing California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans, a major step toward educating the public and setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial restitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Navy pilot dies when jet fighter crashes in California desert

TRONA, Calif. — A Navy fighter jet crashed in the Southern California desert on Friday afternoon, killing the pilot, authorities said. According to a news release from Navy officials, the F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft crashed at about 2:30 p.m. PDT near Trona in the Mojave Desert. The jet was...
WSOC Charlotte

Activists say cyber agency weakens voting tech advisory

ATLANTA — (AP) — The nation's leading cybersecurity agency released a final version Friday of an advisory it previously sent state officials on voting machine vulnerabilities in Georgia and other states that voting integrity activists say weakens a security recommendation on using barcodes to tally votes. The advisory...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Doctor: Pennsylvania's Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who is recovering from a stroke, disclosed Friday that the candidate also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. The acknowledgment was the first public comment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

DENVER — (AP) — The U.S. Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting Office that was made public Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy