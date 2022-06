Shelters are a last resort. If you live in the hurricane evacuation zone or a mobile home, you must evacuate when the evacuation order is issued. Your first choice should be to stay with a friend or family member living close by but is not in the flood-vulnerable area. Shelters should be used only if you’re ordered to evacuate and have nowhere else to go.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO